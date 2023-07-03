Alex Palou refused to acknowledge his dominance of IndyCar in the days leading up to Sunday's race at Mid-Ohio.
He found it hard to stick with that refrain after a third straight win.
Palou executed perfect strategy with a fast car to beat Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon by a wide margin, giving him four wins in his last five races and a massive lead in points as he chases a second title in three seasons.
Palou began his dominating run on the road course at Indianapolis, and he captured the pole in the Indy 500 and was in contention there until an issue on pit road led to a fourth-place finish. He followed with wins on the streets of Detroit and at Road America before giving the Ganassi team its record-tying 12th win at Mid-Ohio.
"I think maybe we're starting to honestly," Palou said of his dominance. "But it's really tight. It's about putting everything together. We've been able to do this quite often this year. Hopefully we'll be able to keep it together. We haven't been fastest in practice or qualifying, but we have been in the races and that's where it matters."
Dixon, the last driver to win three straight IndyCar races, finished second to move into second in the title chase — albeit 110 points back. Will Power was surprised to finish third because he lost track of where he was in the running order, while Christian Lundgaard finished fourth and Scott McLaughlin rounded out the top five.
"Second place is great, but unfortunately the man we're chasing finished first," said Dixon, the six-time series champion who opened the 2020 season with three straight wins. "But huge congrats to Alex and the 10 crew. They're doing a hell of a job this year."
Palou's stiffest competition at the road course in Lexington, Ohio, came from pole sitter Colton Herta, who led after a yellow flag on the opening lap through the first round of pit stops in a race that otherwise went green the rest of the way.
Herta had trouble on his final stop, though, crossing himself up on entry. It appeared as if he tried to push the button for speed control and it failed to engage, but regardless, the pass-through penalty took him out of contention. He finished 11th.
Graham Rahal, who started alongside Herta on the front row, has struggled this season but was poised to have a big day for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Then he also had a problem during a pit stop, where his left rear did not get on cleanly, and that cost him several seconds and ultimately relegated him to a seventh-place finish.
"We win as a team, we lose as a team. I thought the car should have been further forward today, but it's a quick reminder we have to be better in every phase of the program," said Rahal, who won at Mid-Ohio in 2015 and considers it his home track.
"Look," he said, "I'm disappointed. That's a fact. It's going to sting to think about it over the next couple of weeks, but we just have to continue to improve in every aspect of the game, and that is what it is."
Max Verstappen wins chaotic Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.
Verstappen started from pole position for the fourth straight race and notched his fifth straight win and seventh in nine races so far this season. He increased his championship lead to 81 points over his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.
"I think our stints were perfect so a great day, I enjoyed it a lot," Verstappen said. "I am just enjoying driving this car and racing for this team."
So much so that he even got his way to come in two laps from the end for a shot at the fastest lap, despite his team's reluctance to take the risk. Typically, he got the bonus point for it on the final lap to complete a perfect weekend after his victory from pole in Saturday's sprint race.
"From the outside maybe it looks like a big risk, but when you're in the car it doesn't feel like a risk at all," Verstappen said.
The victory also took the 25-year-old Dutchman onto 42 F1 wins overall, one ahead of the late Ayrton Senna and alone in fifth place on F1's all-time list of winners.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc — last year's winner here — finished 5.2 seconds behind Verstappen in second place with Red Bull's Sergio Perez placing third, 17.2 behind.
But Verstappen's winning margin was shortened by his late pit stop on his team's home track in Spielberg.
Making a clean start, he held off Leclerc on Turns 2 and 3 and easily regained the lead from him following a tire change at the halfway point of the 71-lap race at the Red Bull Ring.
"Most important to me was lap one, stay in front after that," Verstappen said.
It was only Leclerc's second podium of the season, but put him in optimistic mood.
"The upgrades we brought made me feel better. It's looking good for the future," Leclerc said. "Obviously, there's still a lot to do, Max and Checo (Sergio) have a lot of pace."
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. and several other drivers received five-second time penalties for going off track limits. After Aston Martin lodged a protest that some penalties had not been imposed, the race classification changed as Sainz, Hamilton and Alpine's Pierre Gasly were given additional five-second penalties.
This moved McLaren's Lando Norris up to fourth spot and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso into fifth, while Sainz dropped from fourth to sixth and Hamilton fell to eighth behind his Mercedes teammate George Russell. Aston Martin's Lance Stroll jumped up one position to ninth as Gasly fell to 10th.