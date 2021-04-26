TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Brad Keselowski made exactly the right final move this time, winning again at Talladega Superspeedway and demonstrating a painful lesson well learned.
Keselowski's overtime victory made him the ninth driver to win through 10 NASCAR Cup races this season and avenged an embarrassing Team Penske gaffe in the season-opening Daytona 500. He and teammate Joey Logano triggered a last-lap crash as Keselowski tried to pass Logano for the victory.
"Daytona, that's a big one. Oh man, it stings still," Keselowski said. "But this is a good one. We'll take it. Beggars can't be choosers. I certainly learned some lessons from that race and I tried to apply them, and it all came together there at the end.
"Michael McDowell gave me a good push like he did at Daytona, and I was a little bit smarter with how I handled it."
Keselowski led just one lap, the last one, in a race that featured 35 lead changes among 27 drivers.
The victory, Keselowski's sixth at Talladega, came after team owner Roger Penske pulled the three Team Penske drivers and affiliate Matt DiBenedetto onto a call this week to discuss his expectations on how they should race Sunday. Penske refused to accept another Daytona disaster when Logano or Keselowski should have won the race but instead of working together the two triggered a fiery crash that also collected a third Penske car.
All three Penske drivers have now claimed spots in the 16-driver playoff field.
William Byron was second, Daytona 500 winner McDowell — the beneficiary of that February blunder — took third and Kevin Harvick a season-high fourth.
Keselowski tied Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon with six wins each at Talladega. But it was his first since the fall race in 2017.
The series heads to Kansas Speedway, where Denny Hamlin has won the last two races.
Herta takes St. Pete, ties father on IndyCar win list with 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Colton Herta followed the sound of his father's voice around the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, into victory lane and next to him on IndyCar's win list.
Herta on Sunday scored his fourth IndyCar victory to match the same total his father, Bryan, achieved over his own 12-year career. The son needed just 34 races for his four wins, and at the start of his third full IndyCar season, Colton Herta is already a title contender.
Herta started from the pole and led a race-record 97 of the 100 laps to win his first race with Bryan Herta as his race strategist. Andretti Autosport paired the Hertas for the first time this year, dismissing previous father-son combinations that simply didn't work in IndyCar.
This one would work, Michael Andretti insisted, because Colton Herta is so calm and so collected, and Bryan Herta had been a master on the radio for both Alexander Rossi and Marco Andretti. So when two cautions created two late restarts for Colton Herta to hold off Josef Newgarden, Bryan Herta was asked if father or son was more nervous about the fate of the race.
Newgarden finished second and was denied a third consecutive victory at St. Petersburg. He was followed by Team Penske teammate Simon Pagenaud.
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson finished 22nd out of 24 cars in his second IndyCar race. He brought out two cautions.