Quitman (3-6, 0-5) vs. Winona (2-7, 0-5)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Wildcat Stadium, 605 Wildcat Dr., Winona 75792
Notable
Quitman: QB Klayton Watson ... RB Mikey Pickens ... DL Ethan Presley ... LB Travis Matthews ...
Winona: QB Josh Rice ... RB LaBryson Ross ... DE Michael Littles ... MLB Jesse Jones ...
Did you know: Both teams would like to end their seasons on a high note and register their first District 9-3A Division II victory. ... According to Joe Lee Smith's TexasHighSchoolFootball History.com, Winona played its year of football in 1943. After one-year, the Wildcats played six-man from 1944 until 1958. Winona has an all-time record of 270-375-13 with 15 playoff appearances and nine district titles. ... Quitman played football from 1924-27, but then discontinued the program. The school district brought the program back in 1946. The Bulldogs have an all-time record of 344-429-15 with 12 playoff appearances and five district crowns.
Last week: West Rusk 50, Quitman 0; Troup 50, Winona 6
Up next: End of season