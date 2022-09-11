Texas star quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to miss multiple games with a sprained SC joint he suffered in the Longhorns' 20-19 loss to Alabama on Saturday, according to multiple reports. The redshirt freshman took a big hit from Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner in the first quarter of the Week 2 matchup, landing awkwardly on his left shoulder and collarbone.
The timeline for Ewers' return is unclear. ESPN's Pete Thamel reports Ewers is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, which would put him in jeopardy of missing the Oct. 8 game vs. Oklahoma. However, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reports Ewers will be out "at least" 2-3 weeks, potentially setting him up to return for the annual rivalry game.
Turner drew a personal foul for the hit when he drove the quarterback into the ground after the ball was thrown away. Ewers laid on the field for several minutes. He was able to walk off the field but went straight to the medical tent before heading to the Texas locker room with a towel over his head. He returned to the Texas bench in the second half in street clothes.
Redshirt sophomore Hudson Card, who competed with Ewers for the starting job throughout preseason practice, replaced the star redshirt freshman in the Alabama game and played well despite the loss. Card appeared hobbled with an ankle injury throughout the second half, but there's no indication he will not be ready for next week's game vs. UTSA in Austin.
Ewers, the top-rated prospect in the Class of 2021, was playing well against Bama until being knocked out of the game. He finished 9 of 12 passing for 134 yards, while Card went 14 of 22 for 158 yards. At one point in the second half, due to Card's injury, third-string QB Charles Wright was spotted getting loose on the sideline; however, he never entered the game.