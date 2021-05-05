After begin denied an opportunity to compete for a national title last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Apache Ladies made sure to make the most of their opportunity in 2021.
With three singles winners and two doubles triumphs, Tyler Junior College won the NJCAA Division I Women's National Tennis Tournament Championship on Wednesday in Mesa, Arizona.
In matches played at the Mesa Tennis Center at Gene Autry Park, TJC compiled 49 points to achieve the national championship, the 20th in program history and the 63rd overall crown in Tyler Junior College history.
"This was a special group of girls," TJC coach Dash Connell said. "They did not take for granted the opportunity to play. They are able to be able to compete.
"It is a great feeling; Especially after not getting to play last year and these team came together in a short period of time."
Hillsborough (Florida) was second with 44 points, followed by Cowley (Kansas) (35), St. Petersburg (Florida) 34 and Seward (Kansas) (27).
TJC entered the day winning the team competition by three points.
When Destinee Martins forced her opponent, Natalie Kohutkova, of Abraham Bladwin (Georgia), to hit into net to capture No. 1 singles, Tyler had clinched the title.
Martins' teammates rushed the court and a celebration began.
Martins, a freshman from London, defeated Kohutkova, 6-4, 6-2.
TJC also won at No. 2 singles (Lauren Anzalotta won over Naomi McKenzie of St. Petersburg, 6-2, 6-0) and No. 3 singles (Violet Apisah defeated Viktoryia Zhadzinskaya, Hillsborough, 6-1, 6-2).
---
NJCAA Division I Women’s National Tennis Tournament
Mesa Tennis Center at Gene Autry Park
Mesa, Ariz.
All Times Central
No. 1 Singles
Championship — Destinee Martins (1), Tyler JC, def. Natalie Kohoutkova (3), Abraham Baldwin (Ga.), 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2 Singles
Championship — Lauren Anzalotta (1), Tyler JC, def. Naomi McKenzie (2), St. Petersburg (Fla.), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3 Singles
Championship — Violet Apisah (1), Tyler JC, def. Viktoryia Zhadzinskaya (2), Hillsborough (Fla.), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 4 Singles
Championship — Ana Villalvazo (3), Hillsborough (Fla.) def. Saara Kunakunova (1), Cowley (Kan.), 6-0, 7-5.
No. 5 Singles
Championship — Isadora Oliveira (3), Hillsborough (Fla.), def. Momoko Yoshimura (1), Tyler JC, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 6 Singles
Championship — Olivia Pezo (3), Hillsborough (Fla.), def. Jadeh Chan (1), Tyler JC, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 1 Doubles
Championship — Destinee Martins-Lauren Anzalotta (1), Tyler JC, def. Viktoryia Zhadzinskaya-Mbali Langa (3), Hillsborough (Fla.), 6-4, 6-3.
No. 2 Doubles
Championship — Violet Apisah-Emelie Schwarte (1), Tyler JC, def. Magda Tuells-Isadora Oliveira (2), Hillsborough (Fla.), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 3 Doubles
Championship — Ane Ibarra-Andrea Rodriguez (1), Cowley (Kan.), def. Momoko Yoshimura-Jadeh Chan (2), Tyler JC, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).