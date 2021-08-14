CHICAGO (AP) — Once rookie quarterback Justin Fields settled in the Chicago Bears saw the playmaking ability they dreamed about on draft day.
Fields rallied Chicago back Saturday from a 13-0 deficit in his preseason debut by throwing for a touchdown and running for one in a 20-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
In just over two quarters of playing time, Fields was 14 of 20 for 142 yards and was at his best rolling outside the pocket and throwing.
With Soldier Field fans chanting “Let’s Go Fields,” the former Ohio State passer replaced starter Andy Dalton with 12:11 left until halftime but needed a few drives to get warmed up. Fields did fumble during a scramble following a spin move in the second quarter before the rally began, but the ball went out of bounds.
The Bears put away the win with Brian Johnson’s 44-yard field goal following a 51-yard run by Artavis Pierce in the fourth quarter after Fields left the game.
Broncos 33, Vikings 6
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Neither Drew Lock nor Teddy Bridgewater stood out from the other as both of Denver’s quarterback candidates faced Minnesota backups.
Lock passed for 151 yards and two touchdowns in three possessions in a crisp first audition for the open competition, Bridgewater followed suit and the Broncos beat the Minnesota Vikings 33-6 on Saturday afternoon.
Broncos first-round draft pick Pat Surtain II scored on a 30-yard interception return after a misdirected throw by Vikings backup Jake Browning, who was then pulled for rookie Kellen Mond.