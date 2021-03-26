In this April 30, 2014, file photo, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Larry McMurtry poses at his book store in Archer City. McMurtry has died at the age of 84. His death was confirmed Friday by a spokesman for his publisher Liveright. Several of McMurtry’s books became feature films, including the Oscar-winning films “The Last Picture Show” and “Terms of Endearment.” He also co-wrote the Oscar-winning screenplay for “Brokeback Mountain.”