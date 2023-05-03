It was a privilege to be involved in East Texas Giving Day on April 25th. East Texas Communities Foundation has hosted the event for the last eight years to focus attention on area nonprofits and help them raise both money and new friends. Nonprofits raised nearly $2.7 million during the 18-hour online fundraiser to support their vital programs. Financial support is critical to the operation of local nonprofits, but making connections with people is far more important. A record 5,890 donations were made to 350 participating charities. Out of 5,890 contributions, 32%were reported as first-time donations to an organization. Helping people discover and support new charities is a primary reason ETCF hosts East Texas Giving Day.
I wish I knew the story behind every gift that was made on East Texas Giving Day. The impact of area nonprofits on our friends and neighbors around East Texas is immeasurable. One of the great powers of the technology behind East Texas Giving Day is the ability to connect people to charities. The website, www.easttexasgivingday.org, only accepts donations during April, but the site is live all year long, serving as a nonprofit directory to connect people to organizations. Each organization’s page on the site includes their mission, contact information, a direct link to their website, and often stories about how people have been impacted by their work.
When you read stories or watch videos of people who have been impacted by local charities, it confirms that contributions are being well spent to help others. As I have read emails and watched videos highlighting our local charities, I am reminded that so many of these organizations provide much more than tangible resources to meet basic needs. I am reminded that these organizations and institutions ARE our civil society. These charities provide food, shelter, medical care, education and support, but do so with a message of love and encouragement to get those in need headed in the right direction.
There are certainly many organizations serving our community that provide resources to individuals to meet basic needs, but many charities in our communities also help instill values and give direction to people struggling to break the cycle of poverty and dependence. In the book, Who Killed Civil Society?, author Howard Husock defines these values as bourgeois norms, or middle class values. Husock writes, “…history makes clear that while government can provide financial assistance or basic shelter, and can set the terms for such provision, it is not the right instrument for instilling the bourgeois norms that are central to a culture of aspiration. It remains incumbent on the institutions of civil society to present a vision of the greater material comfort and life satisfaction that come from a life of thrift, sobriety, savings, education, ambition and work.” As tax paying citizens of Texas and the United States, we involuntarily support many programs that make life better for those in need. However, when we make personal financial contributions to nonprofits in our communities, we are voluntarily showing our support for organizations that help meet basic needs, many of which also instill values that can set recipients on a path to success and financial independence.
Our communities thrive when we can find the right balance of public assistance and personal charity. According to Husock, “Despite the massive scale and blanket coverage of the modern social service state, it fails to provide something essential that only civil society—operating independently from government revenue and its restraints—can offer: the modeling of habits and values that lay the foundation for upward social mobility and life as a contributor to one’s community. In other words, only civil society can impart norms. It is norms, not material provisions, that lead to improved outcomes for the individual and society.”
East Texas Giving Day was a great day to learn more about the important work of our local charities as they strive daily to instill positive habits and values in the work of meeting human needs. Our representative form of government means we don’t always get to see our tax dollars spent exactly as we may like, but philanthropy allows us to choose more precisely how and under what terms our assistance is delivered to those we wish to help. Making a gift to support a local nonprofit whose mission and values match your view of a better world, may be your next best opportunity to give well.