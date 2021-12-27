The Dallas Morning News
It’s not just Texas. And it’s not just Republicans. Representative democracy is being ill-served by a national trend that is producing a decline in the number of competitive congressional races across the country.
Redistricting has now been completed by nearly half the states that have more than one seat in the House of Representatives, and the way it is going, it will exacerbate political division.
The process prescribed in the U.S. Constitution occurs every decade after the Census Bureau certifies the number of residents in each state. When population shifts occur, it falls on each state’s relevant authority — in Texas, that is the Legislature — to redraw boundaries to ensure that all congressional districts contain roughly the same number of inhabitants.
It has always been the case, and likely always will be the case, that redistricting gives the party in power an advantage. Gerrymandering is nothing new in politics. But it is now a science so precise, and so targeted at preserving and enhancing the power of the dominant party, that it is serving to further radicalize our representative institutions.
A recent Wall Street Journal analysis found, “State lawmakers … have created more districts where voters skew heavily toward one party, eliminating many districts where voters are more evenly divided in their political preferences.”
The Journal cites Texas as the state with “the biggest change,” noting that new congressional districts reduce the number of competitive districts from 11 to just one. Twenty-one GOP-held districts are considered “safe,” according to the Journal, which is up from 11 under the old maps.
We have criticized those maps for failing to account for the state’s shifting demographics.
But Texas Republicans are hardly alone here. The work to reduce the number of competitive districts is shared by both Democrats and Republicans throughout the U.S.
It is why several states have adopted redistricting processes intended to diminish the power of parties in the process. The results have been a mixed bag, and good results have not always followed good intentions.
Competitive districts force politicians on both sides to recognize the importance of voters who don’t see things the way they do. We believe that, over time, that accrues to the benefit of the democracy. The Founders feared the tyranny of the majority mob as much as they worried about monarchs.
In states where politicians use redistricting to reduce the voice of the disempowered party to a whimper, they undermine the intent of genuine democratic representation.
We must fear that, as the Founders did. And we should consider ways to ensure our elections offer voters a representative choice.