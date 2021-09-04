COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hampton lawyer Alex Murdaugh, whose wife and younger son were shot to death in June, has been shot on a rural road in Hampton County.
Murdaugh, 53, was shot Saturday on Salkehatchie Road, according to his lawyer, Jim Griffin.
Griffin, who said he had spoken with another Murdaugh family member, said Alex Murdaugh was on his way to Charleston on Saturday when he had car trouble and stopped.
Alex Murdaugh has been taken to a Lowcountry hospital, Griffin said. He added that he did not know the extent of Murdaugh's wounds.
Reached by phone, Hampton County Sheriff T. C. Smalls said he could confirm only that "someone has been shot." He said the office is in the first phase of investigating and can't yet release any information on the shooting.
Smalls said late Saturday afternoon that deputies were still on the scene at Salkehatchie Road, a main road running through eastern Hampton County.
Asked if Murdaugh's wounds were serious, Smalls said he was not able to release that.
The S.C. Law Enforcement Division has been asked to investigate "a shooting that occurred in Hampton County" on Saturday, according to agency spokesperson Tommy Crosby.
On June 7, Murdaugh's wife, Maggie, and son Paul were both found shot to death at their Colleton County estate. Murdaugh's father, grandfather and great-grandfather ran the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office for nearly a century.
Paul Murdaugh, 22, a student at the University of South Carolina, was shot in the head and upper body with a shotgun, while his mother, 52, was killed with what appeared to be an assault rifle, sources familiar with the investigation said, adding that casings were recovered at the scene. Their bodies were found separated from one another.
Their deaths have prompted national interest and speculation as police have yet to announce a suspect or motive in their murders nearly three months later.
