A Jaguar Land Rover transports the coffin of Prince Philip at his funeral on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England. The modified Land Rover Defender TD5 130 chassis cab vehicle was made at Land Rover’s factory in Solihull in 2003 and Philip oversaw the modifications throughout the intervening years, requesting a repaint in military green and designing the open top rear and special “stops” to secure his coffin in place. {/span}