As he made way his home Sunday evening, Davis Kemper made a slight detour to kick a door in, and with the help of others, save three dogs from a house fire in Tyler.
Kemper was driving his motorcycle from work and noticed flames in the distance at a red light on Old Jacksonville Highway. As he got closer, he saw a garage completely engulfed in flames at a home near the corner of Lawndale Drive and Sunnybrook Drive.
He called the Tyler Fire Department, and he and others rushed to the house out of concern for any people inside. Fortunately, the homeowners were not there at the time of the blaze.
“I was really worried that there were people in there,” he said. “I had no idea what was going on.”
At first, he broke the window and then kicked the door in to search the home.
“I started screaming as loud as I could,” he said. “There was no one in there.”
He along with other good Samaritans searched the house and eventually found three dogs in the back room. The terrified pets were then removed from the house.
Kemper said he stayed at the residence until the firefighters got the fire under control.
“My adrenaline took over and I had to make sure there wasn’t anybody in there,” he said. “The firefighters said it was not the smartest idea, but it was the right thing to do. I couldn’t risk somebody being in there. I would feel too guilty.”
Around the time of the fire being extinguished, the homeowners arrived to see that their dogs were safe.
Kemper said he offered to pay for the door he kicked in but the residents wouldn’t take it. He recalled the firefighters saying he was justified in kicking the door down as it was coming down anyway.
“They (the homeowners) were just really thankful for the dogs,” he said.
Still knowing the danger of running into a house fire, Kemper said he would “100 percent, no questions asked” do it again.
“There could have been an entire family in there,” he said. “That’s three lives just gone.”
He added that it feels good to be able to help the family.
“They were really worried about their dogs,” Kemper said. “The wife — you could see a little bit of release.”
Tyler Fire Senior Capt. Jeff Tucker said Sunday night a downed power line sparked flames in the yard of the house. The fire was believed to originate in the garage. The garage of the house received a majority of the structural damage. However, smoke damage is prevalent throughout the house.
The fire was controlled to the garage area within about 15 to 20 minutes, he added.
Tucker said no foul play is suspected. Fire crews are investigating the cause.