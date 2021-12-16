TATUM — Four Bulldogs hit in double figures, but Chapel Hill could not overcome the homestanding Tatum Eagles, dropping a 74-62 decision on Thursday.
Ahstin Watkins and Illonzo McGregor led Chapel Hill with 12 points apiece, followed by Adrian Mumphrey (11) and Keviyan Huddleston (10).
Aidan Anthony helped the Eagles improve their season record to 8-2 with a game-high 18 points to go along with seven rebounds.
Also scoring for the Bulldogs were Jayvin Mayfield (8), Cameron Murphy, Tyson Berry (2) and Demetrius Brisbon (2).
The Bulldogs (4-3) are scheduled to meet Marshall at 1:30 p.m. Friday.