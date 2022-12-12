CYPRESS — Harmony’s Cinderella story came to a close as the Eagles fell 51-28 to a Poth team that had too much firepower in a Class 3A Division II state semifinal game Friday at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium.
Harmony (9-6) bounced back from four straight losses to open the season to come one win short of a state title game appearance. Instead, the Pirates (14-1) will face undefeated Gunter in the championship at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium on Thursday.
“We weren’t even supposed to make the playoffs, and we win the whole region, a monster region, too,” Harmony head coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “I’ve never had a team overachieve like this before. They do the same thing every day. They’ve earned it.”
Poth’s defense bottled up Harmony quarterback Boston Seahorn like no other team all season, Jenkins said. Even still, Seahorn rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries and threw for 254 yards and a touchdown on 25-of-38 passing.
On the other side, Harmony’s had no answer for Poth’s 1-2 punch.
Poth quarterback Zane Raabe and running back Matthew Bunn powered a Pirates rushing attack that averaged 11.8 yards per carry, and the pair came up with a big plays to put the game away in the second half.
After Harmony pulled within 31-21 with 4:03 left in the third on a 2-yard touchdown from Evan Webber, Bunn broke a big return to the Eagles’ 38-yard line, and Raabe found a seam and scampered up the middle on the first play for a touchdown. On the ensuing Harmony drive, Poth sent a heavy blitz on fourth down and batted Seahorn’s pass to the ground. Bunn broke loose for a 58-yard touchdown on the next play to give the Pirates a 44-21 lead with just over a minute left in the third.
Bunn finished with 128 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries and added a 29-yard touchdown catch. Raabe threw for 76 yards and two touchdowns on 3-of-6 passing in addition to 15 carries and 151 yards on the ground.
Harmony answered Poth’s second-half surge with a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Boston Seahorn to Joe Morris early in the fourth quarter, but Poth engineered a 12-play drive that drained more than seven minutes off the clock. Bunn capped it with a 2-yard touchdown run.
The Pirates got on the board first when Bunn made a contested catch on a 29-yard touchdown grab from Raabe. The Eagles answered with a fourth-down conversion from their own 30 on a 31-yard pass from Seahorn to Tyson Jenkins. Riley Patterson capped the 11-play drive with a 1-yard scoring run.
The Pirates then reeled off 21 straight points on a pair of rushing touchdowns from Bunn sandwiched around a 37-yard pass from Raabe to Gabriel Silansky.
Harmony cut the lead to 28-14 on a 6-yard touchdown run from Seahorn with only 29 seconds left in the half, but Poth went 43 yards in 27 seconds to set up Seth Drzymala’s 43-yard field goal as time expired.
“We got punched in the mouth, and we came back and punched back, it just wasn’t enough today,” Jenkins said. “When we scored, we had to work. When they scored, it was easy.”