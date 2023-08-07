The dog days are upon us. Though the term might suggest lazy hounds panting in the shade, it really derives from astronomy.
Sirius, the brightest star in the sky, is the dog star, following the constellation Orion across the night sky. In Greek its name means “glowing.” In late summer that star rises close to the sun, and the ancients thought its heat combined with the sun’s to produce the hot Mediterranean climate.
I’m staying close to home in the air conditioning. We live adjacent to a greenbelt, and a nice three-and-a-quarter mile loop we haven’t walked all summer. I turned down an invitation for a full-time job, but I will be teaching a course in American history to adult learners just for fun.
Lots of reading is involved. I’ve accumulated several dozen new and used books. The course will cover slavery, emancipation, Reconstruction, “redemption,” Jim Crow, and the “red summer” of 1919 with its race riots, including one in Longview.
I’ve spent an extraordinary amount of time reading about slavery, though that will be covered in just the first week of an eight-week course. There’s a huge body of work on the subject. Some books are cited repeatedly, so I collected those.
One of the most impressive works of scholarship I have read in years is Orlando Patterson’s “Slavery and Social Death.” This book surveys 66 slave-holding societies from a sociological and historical perspective, investigating patterns of slavery in both modern and premodern cultures with a high level of detail and specificity.
Another good book is David Brion Davis’s “Inhuman Bondage: The Rise and Fall of Slavery in the New World,” which won the Pulitzer Prize. It is a scholarly work that appeals to an educated general audience.
I previously wrote about “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup. It is a first-person account of life as an enslaved person. Later the book was made into a movie. It’s a quick read; read it, then watch the movie.
I’ve also collected books on emancipation and Reconstruction. I read “From Slave to Statesman: The Legacy of Joshua Houston, Servant to Sam Houston” by Patricia Smith Prather and Jane Clements Monday.
Some enslavers were brutal and sadistic; others managed their human property without resorting to the lash. Sam Houston was the latter sort. Near the end of his life, he told his slaves they were free, but by that time the 1862 secessionist Texas constitution prohibited setting enslaved people free.
Joshua Houston had been an enslaved blacksmith who hired himself out—giving a percentage of his earnings to his master, but retaining some for himself. According to one witness, by Sam Houston’s death in 1863, Joshua had amassed $1200.00 in gold. This was the equivalent to a working man’s wages for over three years, or the price of a healthy young male slave.
After emancipation, Joshua Houston prospered, building his family a nice home, being elected county commissioner in Huntsville several times, helping to found a school and a church for his Black neighbors, becoming active in the Republican party, and a delegate to the national convention that nominated Benjamin Harrison for President of the United States.
This is surely a story of resilience and determination. It does not in any way mean that the “peculiar institution” of chattel slavery was not abusive and immoral. It simply reminds us that conditions varied widely in their brutality and harshness, and that some people emerged from bondage better prepared than most.
You’d have to be pretty well cut off from the news not to have noticed the dog days culture war skirmish over one of Florida’s new history standards, the one saying that slaves developed skills that later helped them. Joshua Houston’s life is admirable and inspiring, and his memory should not collapse into a screaming point in a polarized battle.
History gets more complicated the more you know. Lots of folks think they know more than they do.
Sam Houston also owned a coachman named Tom Blue, a light-skinned man who could speak eloquently. He self-emancipated by heading to the Mexican border with another slave, Hume, who was dark. They posed successfully as master and servant until they reached safety. Then Tom sold Hume for the bargain price of $800.00 so he could maintain himself as a gentleman in Mexico.
Such are the ironies of American history. We have simmering resentments and unfinished business. But we’re in the dog days, and nothing much good will happen until we cool down.