I heard a new word not too long ago, though I guessed its meaning. It was “blackpilled.” I looked it up later and found that, indeed, it is a term that designates a turning toward cynicism, fatalism, nihilism and passivity in the face of a hostile world.
The word is related to the slightly more familiar “redpilled,” which derives from the movie “The Matrix.” In that movie the protagonist is given a choice between two pills, the blue pill that would return him to his normal and generally satisfying world, but one based on deliberately manipulated illusions, or the red pill that would let him see the strange and dangerous world without those illusions.
Obviously, he takes the red pill. Otherwise there wouldn’t have been much of a movie. “The Matrix” remains an intellectually provocative movie, though one of its sequels was downright stupid.
“Redpilled” is generally used by people on the right, especially by young men comprising the so-called “alt-right.” In this column I intend to look at some of their language. In a subsequent essay I will take note of a couple of linguistic turns made by the contemporary left.
To be redpilled is to decide that the reality you have been taught is an untrue story. Red pills are seen as harsh but necessary medicine. It is a shift from one world view to another. In theory, that could mean a shift from right-wing ideology to the left, but in actual use the term means moving from a centrist or liberal orientation to ever-deeper rightwing radicalization.
The word is used in more mainstream conservative discourse, but it is most prevalent in the online rantings of the incels, an abbreviation for “involuntary celibate” young men who are full of resentment and rage that women won’t have sex with them. They claim that 80% of women are having sex with 20% of men, and they work themselves into a great deal of bother about that.
I don’t know any of these young men personally, and I don’t follow any of their blogs, but I speculate that some of their lifestyle choices, like a devotion to video games, pizza, porn, and pot, might have something to do with their attractiveness to women. Some of those who claim to have been redpilled believe that they can work out and do other things to beat the odds.
When I heard “blackpilled,” I grasped that it is a step beyond being redpilled. It is utter nihilism, a belief that the system is so corrupted that nothing can be done to salvage it. No amount of working out or dressing well or getting good jobs will help them sexually or socially. Life is hopeless, and they are the hopeless losers.
From what I have read about it, many of these young men talk a lot about violence and suicide. Occasionally, some of them act on their beliefs. One, whose name I will not mention, killed six people in Isla Vista, California, in 2014 before taking his own life. He became an incel hero, and is referred to as the “Supreme Gentleman” in the chatrooms.
That’s crazy and evil.
Not all people who use right-wing language are crazy and evil, though. One term some use is “blue cathedral.” Basically that means the world view of folks who get their information from the New York Times, NPR, CNN, and The Atlantic. It’s the consensus of the intellectual elites in this country, and it is decidedly hostile to the right-wing world view.
It’s an attractive world view in many ways, and a far better way to see the world than the rantings of self-professed losers or those who engage in conspiracy theories and reckless disregard for others. But, still, it’s an interpretation.
Most of us take our world views as accurate representations of the real world. Philosopher Charles Taylor identifies the “immanent frame,” a secular modernist or postmodernist interpretation of the world whose adherents forget is an interpretation, but they believe is reality itself.
I asked ChatGPT to tell me about some terms that the alt-right uses. After some preliminary warnings about “hurtful” language, I got a list of other terms, some of which are used by more mainstream conservatives. (I didn’t get the same warning when I repeated the query regarding terms the progressive left uses.)
“Cultural Marxism,” “globalism,” “postmodernism,” and “identitarianism” were listed as right-wing terms, along with “white nationalism” and “race realism.”
Some of those seem far more provocative than others. For example, “postmodernism” is a complex set of beliefs, but its use is hardly limited to the alt-right. Likewise, “globalism.” Those terms are used frequently by centrist and leftist thinkers.
I followed up by asking what “cultural Marxism” meant, and was given a definition: “Cultural Marxism is a term used by some conservatives and right-wing political pundits to describe a perceived cultural shift towards political correctness, multiculturalism, and identity politics. It is based on the idea that Marxist theory has been applied to cultural institutions such as schools, universities, and the media to promote left-wing views and undermine traditional values.” This seems to be an accurate reflection of the term’s use.
Then, ChatGPT reminded me, “However, the term has been criticized as being a conspiracy theory with no basis in reality.” No such rejoinders were attached to any of the lengthy list of terms progressives use. The virtual thumb seemed firmly pressed into the immanent frame.
Does noticing this mean I’ve been redpilled, or is it simply the outcome of critical thinking?
At this stage in my life I take entirely too many pills already.