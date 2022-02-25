More details have surfaced after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle earlier this month.
Kelsey Hise, 30, of Tyler, was found lying in the roadway with major injuries around 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19, Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said.
There were pieces from the vehicle that struck her lying nearby. On Friday, Erbaugh said evidence recovered at the scene where Hise was found belongs to a 2006 to 2007 Toyota Camry. This vehicle is likely to have front end damage and possibly a damaged windshield. There is no color available of the vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information on this case or has seen a vehicle matching that description please Det. A. Thomas at 903-531-1025.
The incident occurred at the 1200 block of North Broadway Avenue. Hise died at UT Health after being transported for her injuries that night.