For the third straight week, rain, cold and wind hampered the football games around East Texas.
Gilmer and Rusk battled the elements with the unbeaten and No. 2 Buckeyes scoring a hard-fought 25-7 win over the Eagles in a Class 4A Division II bi-district playoff game on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Gilmer (10-0) advances to meet either Gainesville or Sunnyvale next week in area play. The Eagles end their season at 6-5.
Defense was the name of the game as the Buckeyes picked off three passes, including two by Rohan Fluellen. Rusk also intercepted two passes, including a 30-yard return for a TD by Spencer Barnett. Gilmer’s Seth Jordan recovered a fumble.
Offensively, Ashton Haynes led the Gilmer ground attack, rushing for 115 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 13 attempts.
Buckeye QB Cadon Tennison had thrown for 84 yards, including a 25-yard TD toss to Fluellen, before hurting his ankle. He returned to play a couple of series but was eventually replaced by backup Jaden Edmond.
Rusk QB Aiden McCown gave a gutsy performance against the Gilmer sack attack (Jordan, Braelyn Ward, Aron Bell, Omero Orona). McCown rushed 21 times for 81 yards. He threw for 31 yards, but the rainy conditions saw several drops.
Along with Barnett’s interception return for a TD, Cody Smallwood also picked off a pass for the Eagles. Jermichael Sturns blocked two extra point attempts. Rusk DL Carter Holland put pressure on Tennison all night.
Orona had the third Buckeye interception.
Will Henderson added 66 yards on 14 carries for Gilmer, which could face No. 1 Carthage in two weeks.
With winds steady at 14 mph, gusts up to 28 and temperatures in the 40s, it was rough on the punters as the wind would knock down the punts.
Gilmer took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter as Haynes scored on a 2-yard run. Jose Govea added the PAT at 2:12.
Hayes made it 13-0 when he rushed in from seven yards. The PAT attempt was blocked by Sturns at 8:15.
Fluellen, who also broke up two passes on defense along with his INTs, scored on a 25-yard TD pass from Tennison at 5:05 in the second quarter. Once again, Sturns blocked the PAT.
After Gilmer stopped the Rusk scoring drive, Barnett picked off the pass and returned it 30 yards for a TD with 54 seconds left in the first half. Alan Rojo booted the PAT and the score at the half was 19-7 in favor of the Buckeyes.
The halftime saluted Veterans Day with the Gilmer band playing the Armed Forces Medley and the flag core displaying each branch of the military.
There was only one score in the second half, a 15-yard TD dash by Haynes with 9:09 on the clock in the fourth period. The kick failed and Gilmer had the 25-7 win.