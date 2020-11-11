Lindale (8-2) vs. Vidor (4-4)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Bulldog Stadium, Carthage
Keep an eye on
Lindale: RB Jordan Jenkins (228 carries, 1,768 yards, 29 TD; 17 catches, 132 yards, 2 TD) … DB Airik Williams (81 tackles, 7 INT) … QB Sam Peterson (126 of 210, 1,661 yards, 19 TD, 5 INT; 53 carries, 357 yards, 3 TD) … WR Jacob Seekford (40 catches, 693 yards, 7 TD) … WR Daniel Franke (20 catches, 212 yards, 4 TD) … WR Evan Alford (18 catches, 251 yards, 4 TD) … OL Luke Sandifer … OL Moses Medrano … OL Nic Beitel … LB Jaret Allen (58 tackles, 10.5 sacks) … LB Colton Widemon (71 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 FF, 2 FR) … DJ Walton (47 tackles) … WR/DL Jaymond Jackson (40 tackles, 5.5 sacks) … Ryan Stanton (25 tackles, 3.5 sacks) … Brett Maya … DL Omar Webber (35 tackles, 3 sacks)
Vidor: Ty Vincent … Weston Sepulvado… Quinten Root … Nathan Bullard
Quick hits: Lindale has won six straight games … Lindale is averaging 41.7 points per game Lindale has had only three ball carriers this season — Jenkins, Peterson and Kasey Villarreal, who has just 15 attempts … In Vidor’s last five games, the losing team has been held to 14 points or fewer … Vidor had lost four of five games before last week’s 42-14 win over Lumberton … The game will be broadcast on onthecall.net.
Up next: The winner will face the winner of Needville vs. Houston Furr
Bullard (6-4) vs. Pleasant Grove (7-3)
When/Where: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jack V. Murphy Stadium, Gladewater
Keep an eye on
Bullard: QB Blake Blain … Connor Carson … Riley Long … Luke Williams … John Engle … Peyton Ellis … Cooper Callaway
Pleasant Grove: Nick Martin … Jalen Woodside … Jaylen Boardley … Logan Johnson … Cameron Weekly
Quick hits: Pleasant Grove is without four-star defensive ends Landon Jackson (LSU) and Marcus Burris (Texas A&M) … Martin is a three-star linebacker headed to Oklahoma State … Pleasant Grove’s three losses this year have been to state powers Argyle, Carthage and Gilmer … Bullard’s last win came Oct. 16 against Brownsboro as part of a three-game winning streak. The Panthers dropped consecutive games to Van and Mexia before being off last week.
Up next: The winner will face the winner of Glen Rose vs. Nevada Community
Mineola (9-1) vs. Atlanta (3-7)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Panther Stadium, Longview
Keep an eye on
Mineola: RB/LB Trevion Sneed (256 carries, 2,474 yards, 31 TD; 116 tackles, 9 TFL, 1 INT, 2 FR) … RB/LB Dawson Pendergrass (108 carries, 1,078 yards, 16 TD; 26 catches, 447 yards, 6 TD; 49 tackles, 5 INT) … QB TJ Moreland (32 of 63, 487 yards, 6 TD, 6 INT; 29 carries, 187 yards, 3 TD; 2 INT on defense) … LB Hunter Wright (88 tackles, 12 TFL, 2 FF) … LB Kobe Kendrick (96 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 sacks) … OL/DL Jackson Anderson (5 sacks) … OL Nate Griffin … OL Isaiah Gardner … OL Kaleb Barton … OL Dawson Elmore
Atlanta: QB Justin Pierce … RB Caleb Hamilton … RB Keith Kinney … WR Terunte Neal … LB De’Korian Parker … DL Trey Adams … LB Logan Shelton
Quick hits: Mineola is averaging 396.2 rushing yards per game … Sneed and Pendergrass have combined for 53 of the Yellowjackets’ 58 offensive touchdowns … Mineola averages 43.3 points per game … Atlanta won its final two games of the season after starting 1-7. The Rabbits averaged 40.5 points per game in those two wins.
Up next: The winner will play the winner of Groesbeck vs. Dallas Madison
Frankston (4-6) vs. Timpson (10-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Lion Stadium, Henderson
Keep an eye on
Frankston: QB Brink Bizzell (82 of 163, 1,299 yards, 18 TD, 8 INT; 108 carries, 1,124 yards, 13 TD) ... RB K.J. Hawkins (139 carries, 1,008 yards, 8 TD) ... WR Cael Bruno (39 catches, 717 yards, 10 TD) ... LB Jared Cook (91 tackles) ... WR/DB Clayton Merritt (80 tackles, 10 TFL) ... RB Cody Dickerson … Tyler Fridinger (73 tackles (15 TFL)
Timpson: Terry Bussey … Braden Courtney … Trey Davis … Xander Stephens … Briar Sample
Quick hits: Frankston lost to Timpson 68-24 in the season opener … Timpson is averaging 54.2 points per game and holding its opponents to 10 points per game … This was Timpson’s first undefeated regular season since 1975.
Up next: The winner will face the winner of Jewett Leon vs. Thorndale
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports