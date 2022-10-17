Three players from the Tyler area had standout performances in Week Eight of the High School football season.
The Tyler Morning Telegraph and ETVarsity.com Players of the Week for Week 8 of the high school football season include: Offense — Grace Community running back Jamarion Johnson; Defense — Tyler linebacker Emmanuel Neal; and Special Teams — Chapel Hill kick returner Tyson Berry.
To nominate someone for the Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, please email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday. Please also include a head shot/photograph of the player.
OFFENSE
Johnson helped Grace Community get back on track in a wild 53-37 TAPPS Division II District 2 win over Flower Mound Coram Deo on Friday at Clyde-Perkins Stadium in Tyler.
Johnson, the Cougars running back, contributed 212 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. He added three catches for 79 yards and a TD.
The senior had TD dashes of 79 and 22 yards. Johnson’s touchdown reception was for 28 yards and was thrown by J.T. Williams.
Johnson and his Cougar teammates return to play on Friday, traveling to Frisco to meet Frisco Legacy Christian. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
DEFENSE
Neal was a key player in the Tyler Lions’ District 7-5A Division I win on Friday.
The junior linebacker had 10 tackles and four assists for 14 total stops as the Tyler Lions blanked West Mesquite 21-0 on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Neal and the Lions return to play on Friday, traveling to Lufkin to meet the Panthers. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Berry had four kickoff returns for 212 yards, including two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 79-45 win over Lindale in a District 9-4A Division I game on Friday at Bulldog Stadium in New Chapel Hill.
Berry accounted for a total of six TDs. He rushed four times for 85 yards and three touchdowns and had three catches for 90 yards and a TD.
The Bulldogs return to play on Friday, traveling to Henderson to meet the Lions. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Lion Stadium,
Previous Tyler Morning Telegraph and ETVarsity.com Players of the Week were: Offense — Week 1: Canton running back Kameron Shaw; Week 2: Winnsboro quarterback Kyler Finney; Week 3: Rusk wide receiver Brailen Trawick; Week 4: Mineola running back Dawson Pendergrass; Week 5: West Rusk quarterback Andon Mata; Week 6: Chapel Hill quarterback Demetrius Brisbon; Week 7: Bishop Gorman running back Andre Williams;
Defense — Week 1: Rusk linebacker Chad McCuin; Week 2: Tyler Legacy defensive lineman Jordan Renaud; Week 3: Troup defensive tackle Cooper Reid; Week 4: Grand Saline defensive lineman Francisco Elizalde; Week 5: Jacksonville outside linebacker Koda Canady; Week: 6: Arp linebacker Thomas Fuller; Week 7: Bishop Gorman defensive lineman Josh Hayes; and
Special Teams — Week 1: Grace Community placekicker/punter Blake Harmon; Week 2: Tyler Legacy placekicker Christian Baxter; Week 3: Lindale placekicker Seth Baggett; Week 4: Troup kick returner Trae Davis; Week 5: Grace Community placekicker Blake Harmon; Week 6: Troup placekicker Dustin Austin; Week 7: Frankston placekicker Coleman Merritt.