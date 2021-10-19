Week 8 of the high school football season had multiple great games and performances.
The Tyler Morning Telegraph and TylerPaper.com Players of the Week for Week 8 of the high school football season include: West Rusk quarterback Andon Mata for offense; Brownsboro linebacker Tanner Ackerman for defense; and Tyler kickoff returner Derrick McFall for special teams.
Previous winners include: Offense — Week 1: Jackson Rainey, QB, Van; Week 2: Eli Holt, QB, Tyler; Week 3: Ty Arroyo, QB, Athens; Week 4: Owen McCown, QB, Rusk; Week 5: Ryan McCown, QB, Jacksonville; Week 6: Jamarion Miller, RB, Tyler Legacy; Week 7: Jason Brisbois II, QB, Canton; Defense — Week 1: Dorian Reyes, LB, Bullard Brook Hill; Week 2: Coy Anderson, LB, Mineola; Week 3: Cayden Mitcham, LB, All Saints; Week 4: Jacob Villela, LB, Tyler; Week 5: Solomon Macfoy, LB, Chapel Hill; Week 6: Lindale DE Christian King and Lindale DL/LB Colton Widemon; Week 7: Caleb Ferrara, LB, Rusk; and Special Teams — Week 4: Adolfo Tamayo, PK, Chapel Hill; Week 5: Derrick McFall, kick returner, Tyler; Week 6: Sam Peterson, P, Lindale; Week 7: Perez.
OFFENSE
Mata helped his West Rusk Raiders stay unbeaten by throwing a school-record six touchdown passes in a 62-0 win over Winona in a District 9-3A Division II football game at Bruce Bradshaw Stadium in New London.
Mata completed 19 of 25 passing and threw touchdowns to four different receivers.
Will Jackson caught six passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Omarion Anthony had three catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns. Jeremiah Smith hauled in three passes for 54 yards and a TD, and Tate Winings had two catches for 41 yards and a score.
Ty Harper finished with three catches for 57 yards, and Noah Murphy rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries.
On the season, Mata has hit on 84 of 136 passing attempts for 1,323 yards with 19 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He has rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries.
The Raiders (7-0, 3-0) are ranked No. 5 in the state. West Rusk is scheduled to visit Harmony (6-1, 2-1) in a big league contest on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Stadium.
DEFENSE
The Rusk Eagles lost a tough 7-0 decision at Jasper on Friday in the District 10-4A Division II opener.
Still, the defensive effort was outstanding.
Ferrara, a senior, had 11 tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a quarterback pressure. His teammates, Nathaniel Yancey (16 tackles) and Aiden McCown (12 tackles, 1 TFL) had outstanding games as well.
On the season, Ferrara has 59 tackles and two TFL.
The Eagles (5-1, 0-1) are back in action on Friday, traveling to Madisonville to meet the Mustangs (3-3, 1-0). Kickoff at Mustangs Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
SPECIAL TEAMSPerez, a senior, was 4 of 4 on extra points and made a 45-yard field goal in Tyler’s 31-18 District 7-5A Division I win over West Mesquite on Friday at E.H. Hanby Stadium in Mesquite.
On the season, Perez is 26 of 27 on PATs and 3 of 6 on field goals.
The Lions (4-2, 2-0) return to play on Saturday, hosting Wylie East (2-4, 0-3) at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff on Earl Campbell Field is slated for 7:30 p.m. It is also homecoming for Tyler.