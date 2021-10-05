Despite the number of byes last week during the high school football season, there were beaucoups of great performances on the gridiron.
The winner of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and TylerPaper.com Players of the Week for Week 6 of the high school football season include: Tyler Legacy running back Jamarion Miller for Offense; Lindale lineman Christian King and Colton Widemon for defense; and Lindale punter Sam Peterson for Special Teams.
Jacksonville quarterback Ryan McCown was named Offensive Player of the Week with Chapel Hill linebacker Solomon Macfoy being tabbed the Defensive Player of the Week. The Special Teams Player of the Week is Tyler’s Derrick McFall.
Previous winners include: Offense — Week 1: Jackson Rainey, QB, Van; Week 2: Eli Holt, QB, Tyler; Week 3: Ty Arroyo, Athens; Week 4: Owen McCown; Week 5: Ryan McCown, Jacksonville; Defense — Week 1: Dorian Reyes, LB, Bullard Brook Hill; Week 2: Coy Anderson, LB, Mineola; Week 3: Cayden Mitcham, All Saints; Week 4: Jacob Villela, Tyler; Week 5: Chapel Hill linebacker Solomon Macfoy; and Special Teams — Week 4: Adolfo Tamayo, PK, Chapel Hill; Week 5: Derrick McFall, Tyler.
OFFENSE
Miller, a junior quarterback, helped his Jacksonville Indians open District 9-5A Division II play with a victory.
In a 49-20 win over Hallsville on Friday at the Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville, McCown hit on 14 of 23 passing attempts for 311 yards and three touchdowns.
McCown, who is the son of former Texas A&M quarterback great Randy McCown, has hit on 76 of 134 passing attempts for 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions in four games.
Fans can catch McCown and his Indians in action on Friday when they travel to face Marshall. The contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Maverick Stadium. The Indians are 1-3 overall and 1-0 in district, while Marshall is 2-2 and 1-0.
Last week, McCown’s cousin, Owen McCown of Rusk, was Offensive Player of the Week.
DEFENSE
Macfoy, a senior, is a leader on the Chapel Hill defense.
The free safety had a 101-yard pick six, along with 11 tackles. Offensively, he added three catches for 62 yards and a TD as the Bulldogs defeated Athens 57-21 in the District 9-4 Division I opener at Bulldog Stadium in New Chapel Hill.
For the season, Macfoy has 29 tackles and two interceptions as the Bulldogs are 5-0 on the season and ranked No. 4 in Class 4A Division I.
Macfoy and his Bulldogs are back in action on Friday as they travel to Lindale to meet the defending district champion and state finalist Eagles (2-3, 1-0). Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Stadium.
SPECIAL TEAMS
McFall, a sophomore speedster, is a jack of all trades as he plays on offense, defense and special teams for the Lions.
In Friday’s District 7-5A Division I opener with McKinney North, the Bulldogs drove down the field and scored in four plays.
McFall helped swing the momentum back for the Lions by returning the ensuing kickoff 92 yards for a TD. From there the Lions were pretty much in control, registering a 35-18 victory. McFall had six carries for 10 yards and five receptions for 60 yards as Tyler won its third straight game to go to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in district.
McFall and his Lions have a bye this week, but return to play on Oct. 8 as they travel to Mesquite to meet West Mesquite (2-3, 0-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. E.H. Hamby Stadium.