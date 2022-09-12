There were standout plays and players in the football games around East Texas over the weekend.
Numerous gridders had standout performances and were nominated for Player of the Week honors.
The Tyler Morning Telegraph and ETVarsity.com Players of the Week for Week 3 of the high school football season include: Offense — Rusk wide receiver Brailen Trawick; Defense — Troup defensive tackle Cooper Reid; and Special Teams — Lindale placekicker Seth Baggett.
OFFENSE
Rusk's Trawick had 14 catches for 258 yards and four touchdowns in the Eagles' thrilling 45-42 win over the Athens Hornets on Friday at Jim Swink Field in Rusk.
On the season, Trawick has 18 catches for 401 yards and six TDs.
Trawick and his teammates return to play on Friday, traveling to Alvarado (2-1). Rusk (3-0) is a 21-point favorite over the Indians according to TexasFootball.com.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Charles Head Stadium in Alvarado.
DEFENSE
Troup’s Cooper Reid had nine tackles and two tackles for loss before suffering a head injury during the game.
The Troup junior underwent brain surgery Friday night and remains in a medically induced coma in ICU at a hospital in Tyler. His family continues to ask for prayers from the community.
The Tigers (2-1) defeated Buffalo 39-22 in Troup. They are scheduled to play Omaha Paul Pewitt on Friday at Brahmas Stadium in Omaha. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Lindale's Seth Baggett booted a 36-yard field goal, which proved the difference in the Eagles' 30-27 win over rival Van on Friday at Mal Fowler Field at Van Memorial Stadium.
Baggett hit the FG with 5:51 on the clock in the fourth quarter to put Lindale ahead 30-20. He also made three PATs.
The Eagles (2-1) play host to Gilmer (3-0) on Friday at Eagle Stadium in Lindale.
Previous Tyler Morning Telegraph and ETVarsity.com Players of the Week were: Offense — Week 1: Canton running back Kameron Shaw; Week 2: Winnsboro quarterback Kyler Finney; Defense — Week 1: Rusk linebacker Chad McCuin; Week 2: Tyler Legacy defensive lineman Jordan Renaud; and Special Teams — Week 1: Grace Community placekicker/punter Blake Harmon; Week 2: Tyler Legacy placekicker Christian Baxter.