Week 4 of the high school football season saw lots of standout individual and team efforts as the regular season moves toward the midway point.
Many players were nominated for Player of the Week honors.
The Tyler Morning Telegraph and ETVarsity.com Players of the Week for Week 4 of the high school football season include: Offense — Mineola running back Dawson Pendergrass; Defense — Grand Saline defensive lineman Francisco Elizalde; and Special Teams — Trae Davis, Troup.
To nominate someone for the Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, please email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday. Please also include a head shot/photograph of the player.
OFFENSE
Mineola standout Dawson Pendergrass was all over the field for the Yellowjackets in their 44-43 overtime win over Bullard on Friday night at Panther Stadium in Bullard.
The senior rushed for 311 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries, plus grabbed four receptions for 66 yards and a TD. When quarterback TJ Moreland got hurt, Pendergrass, who has committed to Baylor, hit on 2 of 4 passing attempts for 50 yards and a TD. He also added three 2-point conversions, including the winning two-pointer in overtime.
Defensively, he had two interceptions, including returning one for a TD. He recorded five tackles and three pass breakups.
Pendergrass and his teammates return to play on Friday, hosting No. 2 Mount Vernon in the District 5-3A Division I opener. Mineola is 2-2 on the season, while the Tigers are 4-0.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Meredith Memorial Stadium in Mineola.
DEFENSE
Grand Saline defensive tackle Elizalde was a key player in the Indians registering a 42-0 win over Eustace on Friday on Carter Elliott Field at Indiana Memorial Stadium in Grand Saline.
Elizalde had five tackles, four tackles for loss and two blocked punts.
The Indians (2-2) begin District 9-3A Division II play on Friday, traveling to Quitman to meet the Bulldogs (3-1). Kickoff at Bud Moody Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Troup's Davis could have easily won offensive honors, but he put the special in special teams with an 85-yard kickoff return for a TD in the Tigers' wild 60-56 win over Omaha Paul Pewitt on Friday in Omaha.
Davis also had six catches for a school-record 245 yards, along with two touchdowns.
The Tigers (3-1) have an open date this week before returning to play against Quitman on Sept. 30 at Tiger Stadium in Troup.
Previous Tyler Morning Telegraph and ETVarsity.com Players of the Week were: Offense — Week 1: Canton running back Kameron Shaw; Week 2: Winnsboro quarterback Kyler Finney; Week 3: Rusk wide receiver Brailen Trawick Defense — Week 1: Rusk linebacker Chad McCuin; Week 2: Tyler Legacy defensive lineman Jordan Renaud; Week 3: Troup defensive tackle Cooper Reid; and Special Teams — Week 1: Grace Community placekicker/punter Blake Harmon; Week 2: Tyler Legacy placekicker Christian Baxter; Week 3: Lindale placekicker Seth Baggett.