Michael Jackson's "Thriller" was played at stadiums around East Texas. Since it was Halloween weekend it was appropo, but it also fit in with the thrilling performances of football players around the Piney Woods.
It was Week 10 as the regular season winds down but the great plays continued.
The Tyler Morning Telegraph and ETVarsity.com Players of the Week for Week 9 of the high school football season include: Offense — Mineola quarterback Dawson Pendergrass; Defense — Troup linebacker Tucker Howell; and Special Teams — Chapel Hill kicker Aiden Campos.
To nominate someone for the Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, please email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday. Please also include a head shot/photograph of the player.
OFFENSE
Pendergrass had another monster game as the Yellowjackets defeated Emory Rains, 51-36, on Saturday at Meredith Memorial Stadium in Mineola.
The senior rushed for 481 yards and scored five touchdowns on 30 carries. He connected on 3 of 6 passing attempts for 46 yards.
Mineola (4-5, 2-3) returns to District 5-3A Division I play on Friday, traveling to Commerce to meet the Tigers (4-5, 2-3) for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The winner earns a playoff berth.
DEFENSE
Howell recorded 14 tackles and a tackle for loss in Troup's 50-6 win over Winona on Friday at Tiger Stadium in Troup.
The Tigers (6-3, 6-3) return to play on Friday, traveling to Grand Saline to meet the Indians (6-3, 4-1) in a District 9-3A Division II game at Carter Elliott Field at Indian Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Chapel Hill placekicker Campos was 6 for 6 on extra points and hit two field goals in the Bulldogs' 48-28 win over Athens on Thursday at Bulldog Stadium in New Chapel Hill.
The Bulldogs (7-2, 5-0) play the Kilgore Bulldogs (7-2, 5-0) for the District 9-4A Division I championship on Thursday. The contest is set for 7 p.m. at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore.
Previous Tyler Morning Telegraph and ETVarsity.com Players of the Week were: Offense — Week 1: Canton running back Kameron Shaw; Week 2: Winnsboro quarterback Kyler Finney; Week 3: Rusk wide receiver Brailen Trawick; Week 4: Mineola running back Dawson Pendergrass; Week 5: West Rusk quarterback Andon Mata; Week 6: Chapel Hill quarterback Demetrius Brisbon; Week 7: Bishop Gorman running back Andre Williams; Week 8: Grace Community running back Jamarion Johnson; Week 9: Lindale quarterback Clint Thurman;
Defense — Week 1: Rusk linebacker Chad McCuin; Week 2: Tyler Legacy defensive lineman Jordan Renaud; Week 3: Troup defensive tackle Cooper Reid; Week 4: Grand Saline defensive lineman Francisco Elizalde; Week 5: Jacksonville outside linebacker Koda Canady; Week: 6: Arp linebacker Thomas Fuller; Week 7: Bishop Gorman defensive lineman Josh Hayes; Week 8: Tyler linebacker Emmanuel Neal; Week 9: Arp defensive back Josh Smith; and
Special Teams — Week 1: Grace Community placekicker/punter Blake Harmon; Week 2: Tyler Legacy placekicker Christian Baxter; Week 3: Lindale placekicker Seth Baggett; Week 4: Troup kick returner Trae Davis; Week 5: Grace Community placekicker Blake Harmon; Week 6: Troup placekicker Dustin Austin; Week 7: Frankston placekicker Coleman Merritt; Week 8: Chapel Hill kick returner Tyson Berry; Week 9: Tyler punter Tyler Jones.