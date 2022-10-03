As the football season goes past the halfway point, the team and individual performances continue to stand out.
Week 6 was no different than the previous five.
Once again at number of players were under consideration for Player of the Week honors. Once again, it was a difficult.
The Tyler Morning Telegraph and ETVarsity.com Players of the Week for Week 6 of the high school football season include: Offense — Chapel Hill quarterback Demetrius Brisbon; Defense — Arp linebacker Thomas Fuller; and Special Teams — Troup placekicker Dustin Austin.
To nominate someone for the Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, please email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday. Please also include a head shot/photograph of the player.
OFFENSE
Although the lightning issues forced the game at Bulldog Stadium to be moved to an afternoon start, Brisbon took it in stide.
While it was a slow start for Chapel Hill, the sophomore quarterback and his Bulldog teammates were unstoppable in the second half of Friday’s 42-21 win over Palestine on Friday in a District 9-4A Division I game.
Brisbon rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries. He averaged 22.7 yards per carr7.
Through the air he was 4 of 9 for 43 yards and a TD to Deuce McGregor.
The Bulldogs improved to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in district. The Wildcats fall to 2-3 and 0-2.
Brisbon and his teammates are back in action on Friday, traveling to Jacksonville to meet the Indians at the historic Tomato Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
DEFENSE
Fuller was instrumental in the Tigers’ 44-18 win over the Winona Wildcats on Friday at Wildcat Stadium in Winona.
The senior linebacker had 16 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks and two quarterback pressures.
The Tigers (2-4, 1-1) have a huge District 9-3A Division II game on Friday, hosting the Grand Saline Indians (4-2, 2-0) at Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium in Arp. Kickokff is scheduled for 7:30
SPECIAL TEAMS
Troup placekicker Austin set a Tiger record by hitting 9 of 9 extra points.
The Tigers scored a 63-6 win over the Quitman Bulldogs on Friday in a District 9-3A Division II game at Tiger Stadium in Troup.
The Tigers (4-1, 1-0) take on the Edgewood Bulldogs (5-1, 1-1) on Friday at I.T. James Memorial Stadium in Edgewood. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Previous Tyler Morning Telegraph and ETVarsity.com Players of the Week were: Offense — Week 1: Canton running back Kameron Shaw; Week 2: Winnsboro quarterback Kyler Finney; Week 3: Rusk wide receiver Brailen Trawick; Week 4: Mineola running back Dawson Pendergrass; Week 5: West Rusk quarterback Andon Mata; Defense — Week 1: Rusk linebacker Chad McCuin; Week 2: Tyler Legacy defensive lineman Jordan Renaud; Week 3: Troup defensive tackle Cooper Reid; Week 4: Grand Saline defensive lineman Francisco Elizalde; Week 5: Jacksonville outside linebacker Koda Canady and Special Teams — Week 1: Grace Community placekicker/punter Blake Harmon; Week 2: Tyler Legacy placekicker Christian Baxter; Week 3: Lindale placekicker Seth Baggett; Week 4: kick returner Trae Davis, Troup; Week 5: Grace Community placekicker Blake Harmon.