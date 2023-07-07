LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Bloom!,” on display through Aug. 26, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Organized by the R.W. Norton Art Gallery of Shreveport, the exhibit is an annual celebration of the spring season. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5, free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“NASA Beyond Earth: A History of the Apollo Missions, Manned Space Flight and the Future,” April 11 through Aug. 26, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $2 seniors, $1 ages 18 and younger. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
“Stories from the Vault: Showcasing Selections From the Permanent Collection and the Stories Behind Them,” on display Feb. 23-Dec. 21, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. The exhibition includes dozens of original works by members of American art royalty such as Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol and Robert Rauschenberg. Texas art ranging from early 20th century to contemporary work also will be showcased. Art by Otis Dozier, Seymour Fogel, Ancel E. Nunn, Morton Rachofsky, Ed and Linda Blackburn and Mark Nesmith represents nearly 100 years of Texas creativity. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5, free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Charlotte Baker Montgomery Artwork, on display through Oct. 28, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. The artwork includes 30 pieces of works by the artist and author, chronicling her time while living in the Kilgore area during the East Texas oil boom. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: (903) 983-8295, https://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $10 adults; $8 seniors, students, military, first responders; $5 children 3 to 11; free for children under 3. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, 105 W. Cotton St., downtown Longview. Information: 903-738-6373, historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
EVENTS
Texas Shakespeare Festival, June 29 to July 30, Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus, 1200 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Schedule: “The Comedy of Errors,” 7:30 p.m. June 29, July 6, 8, 21 and 23, 2 p.m. July 14, 16, 27, 29; “Pride & Prejudice,” 7:30 p.m. June 30, July 14, 16, 27 and 29, 2 p.m. July 7, 9, 20, 22; “Lear,” 7:30 p.m. July 1, 7, 9, 20 and 22, 2 p.m. July 13, 15, 28, 30; “Something Rotten!,” 7:30 p.m. July 2, 13, 15 and 28, 2 p.m. July 6, 8, 21, 23, 30; “Todrick the Not-So-Terrible,” 10 a.m. July 19-22 and 27-29; “Charlotte Collins,” 7:30 p.m. July 19. Information or purchase tickets online: http://www.texasshakespeare.com/ .
East Texas Rabbit Breeders Association Rabbit Show, 5 p.m. July 7, 8:30 a.m. July 8, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. The event will include five open cavy shows and four youth cavy shows. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3765/Calendars-and-Events .
“Concert Under the Stars” Sci-Fi Festival, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. A classic sci-fi movie follows each concert. Tickets: $10, available at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Elvis Tribute Concert, 7 p.m. July 8, Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N., Gilmer. Elvis tribute artist Travis Powell will perform with his eight-piece band, Edge of Reality. Tickets: $25 to $35. Information: (832) 312-0074 or email stevemdxelvis@gmail.com .
Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Jam, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 8, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a “pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Free admission. Information: (903) 753-4478 or greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Fantastic Cat in Concert, presented by Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 7 p.m. July 9, 213 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $25. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
NIGHT LIFE
Black Ice, 5 p.m. July 7, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.icehouselongview.com/ .
Teazur, 5 p.m. July 8, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.icehouselongview.com/ .
Lyrical Valor, 8 p.m. July 7, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Curtis Grimes, 8 p.m. July 8, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jenn Ford & the Wide-Eyed Devils, 8 p.m. July 14, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Gary Patrick Band, 8 p.m. July 15, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Usual Suspects Band, 8 p.m. July 21, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Female CHH Empowerment Tour 2023, 6 p.m. July 8, Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., Tyler. The event is a non-denominational movement made up of female Christian hip hop artists. Information: https://femalechhempowermenttour.com/ .
Hit the Bricks, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8, downtown Tyler. Activities take place throughout the day. Information: https://www.downtowntyler.org/ .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $3 donation suggested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tylerhamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Rose City Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 8, in front of ETX Brewing Co., 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Featuring local produce, pasture raised meats, eggs, breads and pastries, spices and art. Information: https://www.facebook.com/rosecityfarmersmarket/ .
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Blacktop Mojo, 8 p.m. July 7, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $20 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Chalan Thibodeaux, 8 p.m. July 8, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Byron Haynie, 8 p.m. July 14, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Kid Icarus, 8 p.m. July 15, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $5 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Interstate Music Artist Showcase, 7 p.m. July 7, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Kirk Harper, 8 p.m. July 8, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Billie Jo & Matt Fisher, 7 p.m. July 13, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Kirk Harper, 8 p.m. July 14, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. July 15, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.