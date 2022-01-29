It may be January but it was baseball time in Texas in Tyler.
The Tyler Junior College Apaches began their season in a return to Division I with a doubleheader sweep the Centenary Gentlemen on Saturday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
The Apaches, the defending NJCAA Division III World Series champions, scored wins of 5-3 and 5-4 (11 innings) over the visitors from Shreveport, Louisiana.
TJC returns to play on Feb. 4-5, traveling to Tishomingo, Oklahoma to face Murray State in a three-game set. The Apaches' next home is Monday, Feb. 7 against Mountain View College (noon start).
GAME 1
Daniel Young and Brett Dingess each belted home runs to help power the Apaches to the win.
Young (freshman, North Zulch) blasted his two-run homer in the first after Nich Anderson (freshman, Humble) reached on a single.
TJC made it 3-0 in the second as Dingess (freshman, Murfreesboro, Tennessee) hit a dinger of his own. The Apaches made it 4-0 later in the inning as Zach Zarko (freshman, Hurst) scored on Dalton Davis' (freshman, Prosper) fly to center.
Tyler made it 5-0 in the fourth as Dingess scored after a double by Robert Hines (freshman, Garland).
The Gents scored three in the fifth on back-to-back RBI singles by Cody Crider and Cole Collins, followed by Christian Jarmon sacrifice fly.
Four Apache pitchers combined on the five-hitter —Duke Jordan (2 innings, 0 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks), Reed Smith (2 innings, 0 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks), Noah Ruen (1 inning, 3 runs, 2 earned, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks) and Kolby Parker (2 innings, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks).
Tres Thomas had two singles for TJC with Young and Dingess adding singles to their home runs. Crider had two hits for the Gents with Austyn Benoit andJulien Deleon adding singles.
GAME 2
Anderson singled home the second run in the bottom of the 11th to lift the Apaches to the 5-4 win.
TJC trailed 4-3 entering the home half of the 11th.
With the tiebreaker rule in effect, TJC's Luke Johnson is placed at second and he advances to third on a wild pitch. After an out, Johnson scored on Davis' sacrifice fly.
Thomas, who had reached on a hit by pitch, then scores on Anderson's single.
Anderson was 3 for 5 with two singles and a double, along with the RBI.