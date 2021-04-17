There are always a lot of moving parts when it comes to planning a wedding. Add a pandemic to the mix,
and it can easily feel overwhelming. That said, many couples have proven that with a little ingenuity,
flexibility, and a few precautions, it is possible to pull off a beautiful and safe wedding, even in the face of
extremely challenging circumstances.
Despite the challenges brought on by Covid-19, with good planning and communication, you can still
have a memorable, fun and safe wedding day.
BBB recommends the following tips.
Follow government guidelines
Don’t go with your gut feeling when making important decisions on how to keep your guests safe. Review the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Considerations for Events and Gatherings and Travel During COVID-19 for guiding principles to help you make wise decisions for you and your guests. Use the CDC’s directory to find the link to your state’s Department of Health for the latest news on restrictions regarding travel and social events.
Come up with a COVID-19 plan
Protect the most important people in your life by establishing clear guidelines about social distancing, how many guests to invite, and whether to wear masks.
Have a “Plan B.”
Despite your best laid plans, things may still go awry with ever-changing restrictions. Come up with a plan B you really love. For example, many couples have chosen to have a tiny backyard wedding with immediate family members while planning a larger gathering for later or by implementing virtual options. Other couples, who don’t want to skip the big wedding, have decided to get legally married now and celebrate later or simply postpone their wedding to a future date.
Hire an event planner
Event planners have open lines of communication with wedding vendors and venues, keep local restrictions in mind, and likely already have experience planning a COVID-19 wedding. Get recommendations from friends and family who have used a wedding planner in the past or look up wedding planners on BBB.org to find local event planners who operate BBB Accredited Businesses. Be sure to research each company’s business rating and read consumer reviews as well.
Read contracts
Reading contracts is critical during a pandemic. Fortune.com reminds brides- and grooms-to-be that in today’s fluid situation, it’s important to check with vendors and venues to find out what the cancellation and rescheduling policy is, when you have to make the decision, and whether your deposit will transfer over to the new date.
Communicate
It’s important to make sure everyone is on the same page when it comes to your big day. Hire vendors who have good communication skills and talk about the big what-ifs up front. Ask questions. How will they ensure everyone’s safety? What is their reschedule policy if you or your partner are exposed to COVID-19? What is the vendor’s backup plan if they are exposed to COVID-19? What will happen to your deposit if governmental restrictions force you to reschedule? Make sure you understand and feel comfortable with a vendor’s answers before you hire.
Order in advance
The pandemic has affected shipping times for many companies, so if you’ll be doing the bulk of your purchases online or at stores that need to place an order, start early. Experts recommend ordering wedding dresses, for example, at least six months early, which will allow plenty of time for a return, exchanges, and/or alterations.
Stay positive
The pandemic hasn’t been easy on anyone, so if you start feeling down when you have to change your plans yet again, know that you aren’t alone. According to The Knot’s Official Guidebook for COVID-19, 35% of couples who had upcoming weddings have postponed to 2021 or later. Remember, your wedding is just the beginning - you still have plenty of meaningful milestones ahead that you will be able to celebrate with all your friends and family.
For more tips for a successful wedding, read BBB Wedding Tips. To find companies you can trust, go to bbb.org. To report fraudulent activity or unscrupulous business practices, please call (903)581-5784 or use BBB Scam Tracker.