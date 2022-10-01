Technical lighting issues at Bulldog Stadium didn’t stop Chapel Hill from playing lights out Friday afternoon as a second-half surge led to a 42-21 win over Palestine.
The Bulldogs found themselves down 21-7 at halftime, but then came back with an electric showing of 35 unanswered points to send the Wildcats packing. It was Chapel Hill’s first win in the series since 2015.
The Bulldogs had to play a few hours earlier than planned due to a technical issue with the stadium lights that couldn’t be resolved before the 7:30 p.m. originally scheduled start time. Hitting the field at 3:30 p.m., it took two quarters for the Bulldogs to get moving. But once they got into a groove, there was no turning back.
Read the full story at etvarsity.com .