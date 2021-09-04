Tyler residents gathered at Oil Palace for an afternoon filled with big smiles as families and children enjoyed clowns, elephants, dmx riders and acrobats.
The Sharon Shrine Circus is on its final East Texas stop for Labor Day weekend, this week they’ve been at Longview, Nacogdoches and Lufkin.
Sharon Shrine Circus Ringmaster Ari Steeples calls all East Texans to join the circus festivity for Labor Day weekend before they head to Louisiana and end the tour.
Tickets are currently $20 adults, $10 children at the circus box office on the day of the show; free children’s tickets available at area merchants.
Advance tickets can be found online at http://www.thejordanworldcircus.com/ or visiting Jordan World Circus on Facebook.
