The 2021 Hispanic Business Alliance Latina Expo was held at the University of Texas at Tyler Ornelas Activity Center on Saturday, July 17.

To read the story and more photos, CLICK HERE

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

twitter @23johnanderson

Tags

Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.