The East Texas State Fair is back. Beginning today, and lasting through Oct. 3, the fair will take place at the Rose Complex in Tyler.
Fair hours are weekdays from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and weekends are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Carnival ticket booths are also set to close one hour before the closure of rides. Food Row will be open for lunch on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with free admission for guests.
Carnival hours are from Monday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday is 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
Tickets for the general public are on sale at etstatefair.com and for more information you can call 903-597-2501.