From Sept. 24 to Oct. 3, the East Texas State fair will take place at the Rose Complex in Tyler.
Fair Hours will range depending on the day. Carnival ticket booths are also set to close one hour before the closure of rides.
Fair hours are weekdays from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and weekends are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Food row is also being offered for lunch on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., this will be set with free admission for guests.
Carnival hours are from Monday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday is 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
Tickets for the general public are on sale at etstatefair.com and for more information you can call 903-597-2501.