Blue Jays Rangers Baseball
Buy Now

Texas Rangers’ Leody Taveras (3) celebrates with Ezequiel Duran, right, after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game Sunday in Arlington.

 AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed