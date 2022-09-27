Edgewood (5-0, 1-0) vs. Grand Saline (3-2, 1-0)
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Carter Elliott Field at Indian Memorial Stadium, 500 Stadium Dr., Grand Saline 75140
Notable
Edgewood: QB Hayden Wilcoxson ... WR Brady Bannister ... LB Lukas Grace ... DL Cooper Cates ...
Grand Saline: QB Preston Anderson ... RB Payton Butterfield ... WR Brett Kindle ... OLB Bryan Elizalde ...
Did you know: Edgewood is a 5-point favorite according to TexasFootball.com. ... This is a second game for both teams in District 9-3A Division I. ... The Bulldogs are averaging 51.8 points per game, while giving up 20.0 ppg. ... The Indians lost their first two games before rebounding for three consecutive wins — 21-0 over Emory Rains, 42-0 over Eustace and 50-13 over Quitman. ... The Tribe is averaging 26.2 points per game, while giving up 13.0 ppg. ... QB Preston Anderson led Grand Saline through the air (5 of 10, 151 yards, TD, INT) and on the ground (11-115, TD) against Quitman. ... Butterfield added 11 carries for 89 yards and a TD. ... Colt Boyd, Brett Kindle and Hudson Griffin also scored TDs on the ground. ... Kindle also had a touchdown reception. ... Defensively, Bryan Elizalde led with 10 tackles with Kindle adding eight, folowed by Pablo Jiminez and Butterfield with seven stops each. Boyd added an interception with DE Fransisco Elizalde recovering a fumble. ... Placekicker Trent Edralin was 6 of 6 on extra points for the Indians.
Last week: Edgewood 59, Winona 26; Grand Saline 50, Quitman 13
Up next: Troup at Edgewood, Friday, Oct. 7; Grand Saline at Arp, Friday, Oct. 7
---
Huntsville Alpha Omega (1-2) vs. All Saints (0-5)
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, Mewbourne Field, 2695 S. SW Loop 323, Tyler 75701
Notable
Huntsville Alpha Omega: QB Trey Mayton ... RB Seth Burkhalter ... WR Bailey Hall ... FS Lukas Collier ...
All Saints: RB Dawson Thames ... QB Carter Huffman ... QB Manny Mizer ... WR Mill Walters ... WR Colten Mitcham ...
Did you know: It is Homecoming for the All Saints Trojans. ... The Lions won their opening game over New Braunfels Christian Academy (55-22), before falling to Fort Worth Temple Christian (42-7) and Mount Enterprise (58-23). ... Carter Huffman and Manny Mizer have each been playing QB for the Trojans. Mizer has connected on 61 of 153 passing attempts for 542 yards with two TD tosses. Huffman has hit on 19 of 46 attempts for 304 yards and three touchdown passes. ... Against Founders Classical last week, Huffman threw for 125 yards with two TD passes — one to Mill Walters and one to Colten Mitcham. ... Mill Walters continues to have an outstanding season, hauling in 25 receptions for 469 yards and three TDs. He is also the leading tackler with 45 stops, including three tackles for loss. ... Jordan Hoover is second in tackles with a whopping 11 TFL. ... Other double-digit tacklers include Jackson Daniels (19), Hunter Martin (17), Colten Mitcham (14) and Sam Jordan (10). ... Sam Walters has an interception with fumble recoveries by Dawson Thames (2), Mitcham (1) and Hoover (1). ...
Last week: Mount Enterprise 58, Huntsville Alpha Omega 23; Lewisville Founders Classical 43, All Saints 16
Up next: Huntsville Alpha Omega at Houston Northland Christian, Friday, Oct. 7; All Saints at Dallas UME Preparatory Academy, Saturday, Oct. 8
---
Bishop Gorman (1-3, 0-1) vs. Weatherford Christian (3-1, 0-1)
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Shirley Hall Field, 902 South Charles St., Weatherford 76086
Notable
Bishop Gorman: OT/DT Joshua Hayes ... WR/CB George Berry ... LB Foster Morales ... RB Andre Williams ...
Weatherford Christian: QB Hunter McCoy ... RB Brayden Bork ... WR Rand Green ... OL Boston Cox ...
Did you know: Both teams started district with losses last week and hope to get in the win column on Friday.
Last week: Fort Worth Temple Christian 31, Bishop Gorman 14; Muenster Sacred Heart 20, Weatherford Christian 13
Up next: Bishop Gorman at Fort Worth Calvary, Friday, Oct. 7; Lubbock Christian at Weatherford Christian, Friday, Oct. 7