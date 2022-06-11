Trey is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. He is a big boy weighing in at 70 pounds and is totally vetted. Trey was rescued as a stray so not much is known about him. He is shy until he gets to know you but when he feels comfortable with you, he is a love. He is leash trained. Trey will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash, a new bed, and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Trey call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm – closed for lunch 1-2 pm. Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner – spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.