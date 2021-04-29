Pete Lammons, a Jacksonville native who went on win championships with the Texas Longhorns and New York Jets,
Lammons, 77, was a 1961 graduate of Jacksonville High School. As an Indian freshman he played for future Houston Oilers and New Orleans Saints head coach Bum Phillips.
In 1960, playing for Dick Sheffield, Lammons helped the Indians win the district championship with an 11-1-1 record.
After Jacksonville, he played for Darrell Royal at the University where he helped the Longhorns win the 1963 national championship, defeating Navy and Roger Staubach in the Cotton Bowl.
Lammons played from 1963 to 1965 for the Longhorns, helping Texas win the 1965 Orange Bowl over Joe Namath and No. 1 Alabama.
Playing end for UT, he led the Longhorns in receptions in 1964 and 1965. He was consensus All-SWC in 1965. Lammons also played defensive end.
In Super Bowl III, he was teammates with Namath when the New York Jets upset the Baltimore Colts.
He played for the New York Jets from 1966-71, winning Super Bowl III in 1969, and he played for the Green Bay Packers in 1972.
Lammons played in the 1967 American Football League All-Star Game.
He had been competing in Major League Fishing, having competed in 57 events.