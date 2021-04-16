FILE - Actress Helen McCrory arrives at the British Academy Television Awards in London on May 8, 2016. McCrory, who starred in the television show “Peaky Blinders” and the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. She was 52 and had been suffering from cancer. Her husband, actor Damian Lewis, said Friday that McCrory died “peacefully at home” after a "heroic battle with cancer.” (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)