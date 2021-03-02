COMMERCE — UT Tyler improved to 9-0 while clinching at least a share of the Lone Star Conference Central Division volleyball title with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-22 sweep at Texas A&M-Commerce Tuesday afternoon.
The No. 22-ranked Patriots were sharp from the outset, posting double-digit victories in the first 2 sets while posting a combined attack percentage of .423 through the first two sets. UT Tyler committed just five total attack errors, including just one in each of the first two sets, and the Patriots added eight blocks and seven aces in a dominant all-around performance.
Hannah Callison led the way with a match-high 13 kills, and Christina Escamilla notched nine kills without an error in 13 attempts to help lead the highly-efficient offense. Taylor Stoops (18 assists) and Callie Craus (16 assists) combined for 34 of UT Tyler's 40 assists, Savannah Guzman collected a match-high 18 digs, while Hattie Murray had a hand in six of the team's eight blocks.
With the win, UT Tyler improved to 9-0 overall, while Texas A&M-Commerce fell to 2-5.
How It Happened: UT Tyler separated from a 10-10 tie in the opening set to finish with a 15-5 run, scoring the first 2 points to break the tie on back-to-back Hannah Callison kills. Savannah Guzman served consecutive aces to extend the lead to 21-14, and the Patriots secured a 25-15 opening set win on a Mikayla Ware kill.
At nearly the same point in the second set, the Patriots went on another impressive run, turning a 1-point margin (13-12) into another double-digit set victory by generating a 12-2 run. Callison again provided the opening kill of the run, and Ware notched 4 kills in UT Tyler's final 12 points of the 25-14 win.
In the third set, Christina Escamilla had a pair of kills which helped UT Tyler to an early 9-3 lead, but Texas A&M-Commerce stormed back to take the lead, using an 11-3 run to take a 14-12 lead. The Lions still led by 2 points at 16-14, but Hattie Murray and Kylee Becker combined for 3 blocks during a run of 5 consecutive points, turning the deficit into a 19-16 edge. The Patriots never trailed again, holding off Texas A&M-Commerce for the 25-22 win by finishing the match with kills from Ware and Callison.
By The Numbers: UT Tyler has now won eight of its nine matches this season in either three or four sets, and Tuesday's sweep was the Patriots' fifth of the season... UT Tyler has claimed 9 of the 10 sets against Texas A&M-Commerce through three of the four matches of the season series ... The Patriots' .307 team hitting percentage was its third match of .300 or higher... Seven aces represented UT Tyler's second-highest ace total in a match... Hannan Callison had double-digit kills for the third time this season... UT Tyler produced an edge in every major team statistical category, including kills (40-34), digs (65-56), aces (7-3), and blocks (8-2).
UT Tyler Stat Leaders: Hannah Callison had a season-high attack percentage (minimum 10 attempts) of .344, finishing with a match-high 13 kills with just 2 errors. Christina Escamilla added 9 kills without an error in 13 attempts, and Mikayla Ware recorded 8 kills with 1 error along with 11 digs, 2 blocks, and an ace. Hattie Murray notched 6 blocks, and Kylee Becker turned in a 4-block, 12-dig effort. Taylor Stoops finished with 18 assists and 7 digs, while Callie Craus had 16 assists with a match-high 3 aces. Savannah Guzman tallied a match-high 18 digs with 2 aces.
Texas A&M-Commerce Stat Leaders: Nicki Gonelli was the Lions' kills leader with 6, while Riley Davidson recorded a team-high 14 digs with Sydney Andersen adding 13 digs. Texas A&M-Commerce finished with 3 aces and 2 blocks, but no player registered more than 1 in each of those categories.
What's Next: UT Tyler wraps up the four-match regular season series with Texas A&M-Commerce with a Wednesday evening visit to Commerce to take on the Lions at 6:00 p.m.