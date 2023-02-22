CADDO MILLS — The bi-district basketball match between the Brownsboro Bears and Paris Wildcats was a rematch of last year’s playoffs. The Wildcats took the rematch 55-51 on Tuesday in a Class 4A playoff game.
Led by the athletic foursome of Carlton Hicks, Jagger Moore, Jamari Jackson and Treshawn Savage, Paris overcame the desire and passion of Brent Smith’s Bears.
Bears Head Coach Smith stated, "We gave it our all, but couldn’t keep consistent for four quarters. Wish we could’ve kept winning for our seniors, and our followers."
The Bears got spirited play from Bryce Bardin, Jacob Hopson, Aiden Green, Tanner Ballard and Hudson Childers. Gekyle Baker, Keaton DeLaney, Peyton Wood and Landon Hayter provided a spark off the bench.
Hopson led the way with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists. Ballard added 11 points and seven rebounds. Other Bear contributors were Bardin (7 rebounds) and Hayter (2 assists). Childers and Hopson hit 3-pointers.
Jackson led Paris with 18 points with Moore adding 11 points and five assists. Savage had 10 points and six rebounds. Other Wildcat contributors were Dycurian Douglas (3 assists) and Corday Cooper (5 rebounds). Jackson and Savage had two 3-pointers with Hicks and Douglas hitting one apiece.
In the first half, the Wildcats came out smoking and garnered a 14-5 lead. The Bears were adjusting to the speed of the Wildcats and seemed to adjust pretty well, outscoring Paris 20-14 in the second quarter.
Brownsboro made 13 out of 14 free throws to keep the score at 28-25 Wildcats at halftime. Jackson and Moore led Paris in the first half, while Hopson and Ballard played well for the Bears. Brownsboro also, dominated on the boards with Bardin and Ballard having more rebounds than the entire Wildcat team at halftime.
The second half, had Brownsboro outscoring Paris by three in the third quarter to produce a tie game 37-37. Both teams really got after it in the fourth quarter. With the score 54-51, it came down to a last Bears possession. Paris caused a turnover and the Wildcats made a final point to run their advantage to 4 points, 55-51.
The Bears (26-8) season is over, but Paris (18-9) will play Dallas Lincoln later this week.