Coach Lance Angel and his Palestine Wildcats were honored with the Danny Palmer East Texas Team Community Service Award during Tuesday's 16th Annual East Texas Kick-Off Luncheon at Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Center in Tyler.
Dr. Jon-Michael Cline, of Azalea Orthopedics, and former Tyler Junior College Coach Danny Palmer were on hand for the annual award. Palmer's TJC Apaches won the award so many times it was renamed in his honor.
Cline, a former state tennis champion at Elkhart High School who went on to play baseball at TJC and Texas A&M and in the Minnesota Twins organization, said the Wildcats came to the aid of PHS trainer Bethany Coyne, whose husband Michael was killed in a head-on crash by a driver going the wrong way on Interstate 45 in May.
She was left to raise a one-year-baby. The couple had just bought their dream home.
After a practice, 16 Wildcats and eight coaches showed up to help Mrs. Coyne. They continue to support Mrs. Coyne.
Mr. Coye, a graduate of Bullard High School and East Texas Baptist University, was a teacher and coach at Palestine Junior School. According to the PISD district, Coyne was taking the two students to a Dallas Mavericks playoff game to comfort them following a recent and sudden death in their family.
Coyne had rejoined the Palestine coaching staff a year ago after a stint in Jacksonville. He coached junior high girls basketball, volleyball and track.
The Kick-Off Luncheon is sponsored by Azalea Orthopedics and Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital and presented by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler.
It also honors coaches and players from East Texas.
Tim Brandon, FOX Sports Broadcaster, was the guest speaker. Kelsi Weeks, TJC assistant athletic director and chair of SPORTyler, welcomed the group.
Zac Harrell, athletic director and head football coach at Athens High School, gave the invocation. The Athens High School cheerleaders and drumline greeted the crowd.
Michael Coleman, KLTV Sports Director, was the host and Ashley Moore of CBS-19 had a video presentation of the 2021 season.
Also, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director SPORTyler, gave an introduction for the presentation of the 10th Annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List.
Schools and representatives attending were:
All Saints Episcopal — Head of School Kathy Wood, head coach Drew Starnes, Director of Girls Athletics Gretchen Mercer, athlete Mill Walters;