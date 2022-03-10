The tourney begins on Thursday and continues through Saturday with games in New Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill High School’s Jerry Mumphrey Field) and Tyler (Tyler High School’s new baseball diamond).
Games scheduled for Thursday in New Chapel Hill: Troup vs. Tyler HEAT, 11 a.m.; Chapel Hill vs. Quinlan Ford, 1 p.m.; Martin’s Mill vs. Scurry-Rosser, 3 p.m.; and Chapel Hill vs. Scurry-Rosser, 5 p.m.
Thursday’s games at the THS diamond include: Terrell vs. Arp, 11 a.m.; Terrell vs. Palestine, 1 p.m.; and Tyler vs. Palestine, 3 p.m.
Friday’s games in New Chapel Hill are: Tyler HEAT vs. Terrell, 11 a.m.; Chapel Hill vs. Terrell, 1 p.m.; Quinlan Ford vs. Scurry-Rosser, 3 p.m.; and Chapel Hill vs. Martin’s Mill, 5 p.m.
Friday games at THS are: Palestine vs. Troup, 11 a.m.; North Zulch vs. Arp, 1 p.m.; and Tyler vs. Arp, 3 p.m.
Games on Saturday at the Chapel Hill diamond include: Troup vs. North Zulch, 11 a.m.; Chapel Hill vs. North Zulch, 1 p.m.; Tyler HEAT vs. Palestine, 3 p.m.; and Chapel Hill vs. Palestine, 5 p.m.
Contests at Tyler High on Saturday include: Tyler HEAT vs. Scurry-Rosser, 11 a.m.; Martin’s Mill vs. Quinlan Ford, 1 p.m.; and Tyler vs. Quinlan Ford, 3 p.m.