The Palestine Wildcats finished as the state runner-up in Class 4A soccer on Friday in Georgetown.
Hidalgo Early College scored a 3-0 win over the Wildcats in the UIL Class 4A state championship game at Birkelbach Field.
Palestine, which was seeking its second state title, ends its standout season at 31-2-1. The Pirates improve to 29-7-3, earning their second state crown.
The Wildcats, appearing in their fifth state tournament, won state in 2016. Hidalgo Early College won the state crown in 2009. It was Pirates third state appearance.
The Pirates scored all three of their goals in the first half.
Reynaldo Cantu scored an unassisted goal at 2:38 into the game. He deflected the ball in the box, turned and shot into the lower left of the net.
Cantu made it 2-0 with another unassisted goal at 4:30 into the game. The senior forward rocketed in the free kick from about 25 yards.
On the third goal, Cantu was in on the assist.
Joaquin Rosales found the net at 19:17 into the contest. He found the net from 25 yards. Ailton Cardenas and Cantu were credited with the assists.
Sergio Castaneda was in goal for the Pirates, playing 72 minutes and 30 seconds. Franco Macias played 7:30.
Starters for Palestine were goalkeeper Justus Musil, midfielder Mario Escalante, defender Juan Lopez, defender Ricoh Avila, midfielder Andy Garcia, midfielder Tony Garcia, forward Ty Carnes, defender Sebastian Ledesma, midfielder Ian Garcia, midfielder Christian Parker and defender Colt James.
Seeing action for the Wildcats were Diego Oliva, Dylan Jones, David Arredondo, Reece Garcia, Rolando Gallegos, Tony Sanchez and Ismael Gonzales.
Carnes, Ian Garcia and Reece Garcia had shots for Palestine.
John Absalom is head coach of the Wildcats. His assistants are Travis Atkinson and Jonathan Ryal.
---
Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex, Birkelbach Field, Georgetown
Wednesday, April 12
Class 4A Girls Semifinals
Celina 2, Boerne 0
Stephenville 4, Lumberton 0
Class 4A Boys Semifinals
Palestine 3, Lumberton 2
Hidalgo Early College 1, San Elizario 0
---
Thursday, April 13
Class 5A Girls Semifinals
Grapevine 2, Comal Smithson Valley 1, OT
Frisco 1, Georgetown 0
Class 4A Girls Final
Celina 8, Stephenville 1
Class 5A Boys Semifinals
El Paso Bel Air 4, Mission Sharyland 1
Frisco Lone Star 3, Pflugerville Connally 0
---
Friday, April 14
Class 6A Girls Semifinals
Fort Bend Ridge Point 4, Wylie East 3, OT
Lewisville Marcus 4, Round Rock Westwood 0
Class 4A Boys Final
Hidalgo Early College 3, Palestine 0
Class 6A Boys Semifinals
Katy Seven Lakes (26-1-1) vs. Garland Sachse (21-6)
Allen (18-2-5) vs. Dripping Springs (14-11-2)
---
Saturday, April 15
Class 5A Girls Final: Grapevine (25-3-2) vs. Frisco (23-2-2), 11 a.m.
Class 5A Boys Final: El Paso Bel Air (28-0-1) vs. Frisco Lone Star (23-1-2), 1:30 p.m.
Class 6A Girls Final: Fort Bend Ridge Point (24-0-5) vs. Lewisville Marcus (25-1-1), 4 p.m.
Class 6A Boys Final, 6:30 p.m.