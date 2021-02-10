Our nation is in serious jeopardy and it revolves around labels, divisiveness, bias and ignorance. Our leaders use terms of right, left, far right, far left. Liberals, conservatives. These labels in and of themselves create a divisive US vs. THEM culture. Us vs. Them is not a culture of unity.
This is sadly the case with the elected leaders of Texas and other states. Where is the leadership united in the care and benefit of the citizenry? Partisan politics of ideology have divided our nation for decades, moving the citizen’s need to the back burner. Lawmakers need to look past party ideology and focus on the betterment of living conditions, hunger, addressing the poverty issue, health care and social injustices.
If the in-house ideology is about morality, maybe it is poor idea to impose our leader’s morality on other individuals and cultures. Morality is best left to individuals. Many people live within moral boundaries. Some do not. Sadly, I see the representatives and senators as elitists, the privileged few. They too see themselves as superior, a different class. This reinforces our multi-class society and continues to further social injustice, prejudice, bias, bigotry and elitism. Our leaders and country must be unified to eradicate these issues. An education of the leaders and people is needed. Leaders must be role models with a conscious.
Regarding Congressman Louis Gohmert’s (Feb. 6) column, “Why I will never bow to the anti-truth mob,” I am appalled at his divisiveness and continuation of non-acceptance of duly elected President Biden. His continued rhetoric of widespread voter fraud, the using of the U.S. Constitution for his inconvenience and subsequent fine for violating screening policy (safety policy, not a Constitutional rights violation) and his lack of ethics and morals in reporting to the FBI the names of individuals from East Texas who attended the rally and the later insurrection of the Capitol continue to be subversive.
Gohmert needs to be served an indictment as does Sen. Ted Cruz. Their actions and words make them guilty of sedition, aiding and abetting the insurrectionists and failure to alert authorities of possible mass rioting. Gohmert, Cruz, Sen. Josh Hawley and others should be expelled on violations of the oath of office and pledged adherence to the Constitution if objections continue. Censuring is not enough. The violations are clear if anyone looks objectively. These individuals are using offensive labels and party ideology in a most destructive manner.
Gohmert, Cruz, Hawley and others have no legal standing to charge or question another States voting or election process. This is proven by federal and Supreme Court decisions to not hear an appeal claim of voter fraud. Superior and lower courts received affidavits contesting voter fraud and dismissed the cases after ruling no tangible evidence was presented. Cruz and Gohmert, as lawyers and victims of the Jan. 6 insurgency, actually an attempted coup, are not objective and will undoubtedly vote according to partisan politics. Gohmert, Cruz and Hawley are morally and constitutionally corrupt. They knew people were coming and failed to alert proper authorities.
Can we compromise and end the divisive rhetoric and partisan acts for the good of our country and citizens? Factual and physical evidence proved voting machines and software were not compromised. Wisconsin’s recount resulted in an additional 87 votes for Biden. In Michigan, Trump won a contested county. However, the overall state vote went to Biden. Georgia also passed scrutiny. First machine counting, then hand counts, machine recounts and hand recounts. The election results stand as certified. Sure, there have been a few isolated voting irregularities, but no widespread fraud was detected as espoused. Some high officials continue to divide this nation and new administration. Joe Biden is president. Joe Biden may not be your president; however, he is the president. The same applied to ex-president Trump while in office. What is it going to take to let the current administration do its work for the people of our great nation?
Gohmert is whining about many things. Continued claims of voter fraud. Claims that the impeachment trial is unconstitutional. It is. Former president Trump was impeached by the House while he was still in office. Gohmert’s insignificant personal inconvenience of being scanned, a House and Senate policy that applies to everyone. Why does Gohmert not welcome the security policy? None are above the law or policy. Or, are elitists and lawmakers exempt? Citizens must submit to metal detectors; what makes any representatives and senators think they are above the same requirements? A rule was adopted in the House on Feb. 3, directed at fines for the violation of setting off or going around a metal detector, as well as policy for going through the metal detectors. Gohmert and seemingly other Republicans have evaded being checked. The violation and fine have been voted upon and approved, as well as for masking. The fines and consequences are known.
Being scanned might be a slight inconvenience, but safety is paramount to inconvenience. Gohmert further states there are no toilet reservoirs, so hiding a gun cannot happen. Well, if there is a paper towel dispenser or removable ceiling tiles, then yes, a way to place a weapon exists. It’s all about safety. The safest policy is to screen all individuals, not just Republicans as inferred, upon entry to the Chamber. If any congressman or senator attempts to smuggle in a weapon onto the floor, they should be met with immediate expulsion. You don’t just forget you are carrying a weapon. No do-overs. Nancy Pelosi is not an exception to the rule.
The issue of morality is delicate. Most individuals have boundaries and perspectives learned over years of observation and teachings of others. It is dangerous on many levels to impose self-views of morality upon others. This tactic causes divisiveness. One such issue involves abortion and the death penalty. Also, incorrect interpretations and application of how biblical values impact our today culture. The time and culture then is often overlooked in interpretation and translation to the now.
Right-to-life people who are anti-abortionists cannot morally justify putting someone to death. The death penalty is retaliatory justice. It is murder. The position echoed in “do not kill a fetus because it is murder.” Pro-choice individuals believe in reproductive rights. Women’s rights. The choice of life or death of a fetus. Often viewed as a compassionate choice. A moral decision impacting individual life and well-being. It is easier for a pro-choice individual to morally agree and support capital murder, the death penalty. Further implications of pro-life offer other stark issues. Another teenager raising a child on her own, a life of reaching full potential denied. Support on taxpayers’ dime, often leading to multiple births. If given up for adoption, a grievously moral crisis for the mother, another child is waiting for a home and love.
These and other issues can rip deep political and individual divides. How can lawmakers address these issues? Prayer, compassion, and stepping back from personal and political bias and agendas. God, inward reflection, compassion and great understanding can help heal our nation and our leaders.
Robert “Bob” Taliaferro is a Tyler resident and retired Episcopal priest.