The Seattle Times Editorial Board The Seattle Times (TNS)
Those responsible for the scourge of opioid addiction that has torn through communities in Washington and across the nation must be held accountable.
Anyone who knowingly contributed to this irresponsible distribution should face consequences, not get a free pass.
But that's exactly what a proposed bankruptcy settlement would offer OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma, its wealthy owners and associates. Those seeking compensation and reparations for deaths and injuries have until July 14 to decide whether to vote for the plan, approved by a federal bankruptcy judge last week. They should decline.
Under the 499-page proposal, the Sackler family would give up control of the company and pay $4.5 billion to fund opioid treatment and mitigation over nearly a decade. But the money comes at too high a price: blanket immunity for dozens of Sackler family members, including company owners and board directors, and hundreds of companies, trusts, consultants and other associates, for the harm caused when communities were flooded with their addictive medications.
Last fall, the company pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges of facilitating the prescription of Purdue's extended release opioid products — OxyContin, Butrans and Hysingla — without a legitimate medical purpose and violating federal kickback law. Sackler family members maintain they personally did nothing wrong. If so, they should welcome the opportunity to prove their innocence, not search for a way to essentially buy their way out of trouble — no less in a specialized court that usually focuses not on injury and damages, but on brokering deals between creditors and debtors that can't pay their bills.
This exceptionally complicated bankruptcy has always been about more than money. Purdue filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2019, in part, to head off thousands of civil lawsuits and cases filed by two dozen states' attorneys general.
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is disappointed. "I filed a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma to hold the company accountable for its role fueling the opioid epidemic," he said by email after the judge's approval. "That accountability must include the Sackler family, who made billions of dollars while Washington families suffered.
"A legal shield denies Washingtonians the accountability that survivors and families deserve."
No court proceeding can erase the heartbreak of the nation's prescription opioid epidemic or bring back the parents, children, neighbors and other loved ones lost. But preventing civil lawsuits that would seek the truth about who bears responsibility for this death and destruction just deepens the pain.
Polls: US image abroad has rebounded since Biden took office
By HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press
The United States' image around the world has improved sharply since President Joe Biden took office, according to new surveys conducted in 16 countries, including many long-standing allies of the U.S.
The Pew Research Center surveys show majorities of the citizens across the countries — more than 6 in 10 in each — express confidence in Biden to "do the right thing" in world affairs.
Biden arrived in Britain on Wednesday on the first leg of his first overseas trip, hoping to reestablish the United States' global standing and reinforce partnerships with key European allies.
Favorable ratings of the U.S. have started to rebound after declining considerably during Donald Trump's four years as president, growing as much as 30 percentage points since last year in partner nations like France and Germany. In 2020, positive views of the U.S. reached or neared low points in these two countries, as well as the United Kingdom, Canada and Japan.
In France, for example, 65% now have a favorable view of the U.S., up from 31% last year. No more than half in France rated the U.S. positively during Trump's presidency, but at least 6 in 10 had during each of Barack Obama's eight years as president.
And 74% of the public in France say they have confidence in Biden, a Democrat, to do the right thing regarding world affairs, compared with just 11% saying that for Trump, a Republican, last year. Across 12 countries surveyed in both 2020 and 2021, the gap in confidence in the two presidents is at least 40 percentage points — in Biden's favor in all 12.
Biden seeks to reaffirm to allies his commitment to the U.S. role abroad, which stands in contrast to Trump's "America First" approach. Biden will initially meet with Group of Seven leaders before continuing on to Brussels for a NATO summit, a meeting with heads of the European Union and several face-to-face meetings with other world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.
Even as the U.S. global standing is rosier among the citizens of these nations around the world, Biden faces challenges as he looks to transition the U.S. out of the Trump era. The surveys find many nations skeptical of the U.S., both as a global partner and as a functioning democracy.
No more than 2 in 10 across the 16 countries say the U.S. is a "very" reliable partner, with majorities in most calling the U.S. "somewhat" reliable. In Canada, France, Spain and Greece, roughly a third say the U.S. is not reliable as a global partner.
Germany is the only nation surveyed where a majority say relations with the U.S. will improve in the next few years. Across most other countries, more think the relationship will stay the same rather than get better.
The state of U.S. democracy also earns mixed reviews around the world. In Canada, for example, 6 in 10 say the political system in the U.S. does not work well, as do about two-thirds of Australians and New Zealanders. About 4 in 10 in France and Spain say the U.S. democracy is working poorly, compared with slim majorities who say it does work at least somewhat well. In Germany and the U.K., people are closely divided.
And majorities across most of the 16 countries say the U.S. democracy "used to be a good example, but has not been in recent years."
Editorial: Biden has made strides on immigration. But his administration is inconsistent
The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
After President Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, he quickly scrapped many of the callous immigration policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump. His decision to not turn away asylum-seeking minors was widely hailed by humanitarian groups and led to young migrants being better treated. The Biden administration's efforts to make legal immigration more straightforward are also welcome.
But the administration has also sent contrary signals. It has refused to suspend a Trump policy known as Title 42 adopted in March 2020 that allows border agents to immediately expel migrant families caught crossing the border on the grounds that they were pandemic health risks. And Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris touched off a firestorm during a news conference in Guatemala with that nation's president, Alejandro Giammattei, in which she warned potential migrants to the U.S.: "Do not come. Do not come. ... You will be turned back."
The most generous way to interpret Harris' comments is as a blunt way to counter the false Fox News narrative that the Biden White House has embraced "open borders." But doing so in a way that suggests ambivalence about the rights of asylum-seekers is not a good look. Especially given how much Biden and Harris have criticized Trump over immigration, they both need to be surefooted, thoughtful and clear in their border rhetoric as well as their policies — or they will continue to face criticism from Democrats as well as Republicans.
©2021 The San Diego Union-Tribune. Visit sandiegouniontribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.