Americans are paying the highest prices for gasoline ever. This is a serious economic problem, and it’s tempting for the Biden administration to cast about for any and every solution. But we still must stick to our values.
Just because the U.S. is in a fight with Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn’t mean we run to the arms of another autocrat who impoverished his own country, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
But that’s who President Joe Biden has approached to negotiate making more oil available as the U.S. halts imports of Russian oil as part of a plan to isolate the country after it invaded neighboring Ukraine. Talks over the weekend between U.S. and Venezuelan officials appear designed to drive a wedge between Venezuela and its trade partner, Russia.
We generally agree that it’s good to improve relationships with other countries, even those with bad leaders. And already the talks have borne fruit, as Venezuela released two U.S. oil executives who had been imprisoned since 2017 on charges that don’t make a lot of sense.
But ultimately we cannot align with a government that has violated human freedom, democracy and the rule of law, causing its citizens to suffer. We are disturbed by the notion of lifting sanctions before Venezuela has addressed these issues in a wholehearted way.
We don’t have to make this real-world politics alignment when the U.S. has other ways of shoring up its energy needs.
As of last month, the U.S. still didn’t recognize Maduro as the rightful leader of Venezuela. That’s because Maduro’s reelection in 2018 is considered fraudulent, and the true winner was Juan Guaidó. The Biden administration reaffirmed this position in February.
Further, Venezuela has not released all of the Citgo executives who are U.S. citizens and who were moved from prison to house arrest. They must all return home. But as Biden negotiates for their release, he cannot forget the Americans imprisoned in Russia as Putin’s pawns.
And let us not forget that, shortly after the socialist government of Hugo Chávez took charge in 1999, Venezuela nationalized the oil and gas industry, seizing the assets of some international oil companies that had signed production contracts.
Maduro is Chávez’s political heir. This is the government that Biden wants to join forces with?
Surely there is another path.
Russia provides about 1% of the oil the U.S. uses. Biden halted those imports on Tuesday, and it was the right move. Americans can likely make up a good portion of the difference with domestic drilling.
We understand that our allies are in a different position, with Europe relying heavily on Russian energy supplies. But Europe is not entirely without resources, such as the nuclear power plants that the Germans are shutting down and regions that have potential for energy production using fracking technology, if governments will allow it.
These are not near-term solutions. But countries adopting policies that are friendly to domestic nuclear and fossil fuel energy sources would be a good-faith step.
Both the European Union and the U.S. need energy policies that support human freedom and democracy in the long-term. Aiding the strongman in Venezuela is not one of them.