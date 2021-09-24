Biden's rhetoric far from reality in speech to U.N. on Afghan women
President Biden’s first speech as Commander in Chief to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday was full of the high-minded internationalist sentiment that defines his rhetoric. If only those words reflected the reality of the world he and America will have to navigate over the next four years.
“We’ve ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan,” Biden averred. “And as we close this period of relentless war, we’re opening a new era of relentless diplomacy; of using the power of our development aid to invest in new ways of lifting people around the world, of renewing and defending democracy.”
Biden told the assembled leaders what they wanted to hear: America will lash itself to the idealistic offices of the U.N., to the World Health Organization, to the Human Rights Council, and even to a New Global Health Threat Council. Aren’t pandemic threats the WHO’s job? Well, you can never have too many international bureaucracies.
Nowhere was Biden’s rhetoric more divorced from reality than on women and Afghanistan. In his speech he highlighted “the expectations to which we will hold the Taliban when it comes to respecting universal human rights. We all must advocate for women—the rights of women and girls to use their full talents to contribute economically, politically, and socially.”
Meanwhile in Kabul, the Associated Press reports: “The Taliban expanded their interim Cabinet by naming more ministers and deputies on Tuesday, but failed to appoint any women, doubling down on a hard-line course.”
On Sept. 8, Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that “despite professing that a new government would be inclusive,” the Taliban’s list “consists exclusively of individuals who are members of the Taliban or their close associates, and no women.”
This weekend the Taliban announced that girls would not be allowed to return to school. All signs so far in Kabul are that the Islamist group is reverting to the same medieval approach to girls and women it enforced the last time it controlled the country.
Perhaps the Administration thinks its well-meaning gender appeals can’t hurt. But the dissonance between the Administration’s words and its actions in abandoning Afghanistan to the Taliban discredits its liberal humanitarian project. No single act by an American president has done more harm to more women than Biden’s willy-nilly withdrawal from Afghanistan. Noble but feckless exhortations at Turtle Bay can’t make up for that reality.
Gov. Abbott, please recognize International Underground Railroad Month
September is International Underground Railroad Month. Gov. Greg Abbott should recognize it with an official proclamation.
In 2019, Maryland adopted such a proclamation, choosing September because that’s the month in which two of America’s most well-known freedom-seekers escaped slavery — Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass. Last year, several other states joined Maryland in recognizing the designation. Those include New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.
We learned about all of that from Diane Miller, program manager for a National Park Service initiative called National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. That program seeks to document historic sites related to freedom-seekers in American history and tell their stories. Miller and her team have been spreading the word to recruit more states to adopt Underground Railroad Month.
According to Renae Eze, a spokesperson for the office of the governor, Abbott could make Texas one of those states with just his signature. Ceremonial observations like this don’t require legislative approval. They are usually issued in response to constituent requests and can take as little as a few days to process. We encourage Abbott to take that action before the end of this month.
Texas’ history in this area is just now coming to light as historians from the University of North Texas to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley have started giving more attention to our state’s unique place in the journey of hundreds of those escaping slavery. Many of those freedom-seekers escaped to Mexico or Caribbean nations, which is part of the reason the September recognition includes the word “international.” Miller said enslaved people escaped to many nations, not just Canada, which seems to be what people assume when they think of the Underground Railroad. Her agency is working with the International Council on Monuments and Sites to expand the network.
Miller said there is not a federal designation for the month and, in fact, the involvement of the park service could be a hindrance to that.
“We can’t really initiate such a thing out of the agency. It’s viewed too much like lobbying,” she said. “That kind of thing is better coming from the outside.” That, too, sounds like a worthy endeavor to us.
An official designation from the federal or Texas government could help raise awareness and uncover more corners of this important part of American history.
As Americans, and especially as Texans, we put a high value on freedom. It makes sense for us to celebrate those in our history who risked their lives to pursue it, and those who helped them.
