Jury awards will never be enough for Sandy Hook parents
Nearly nine years later, there is no closure for those who lost loved ones at Sandy Hook Elementary School. There’s no justice. There’s nothing to make them whole again.
There is, thankfully, a measure of punishment for one of the worst people to appear on the public scene in the wake of that tragedy, someone who mocked the families’ loss, denied the tragedy had even happened and, worst of all, sent legions of twisted followers to harass and defame people who were experiencing every parent’s worst nightmare.
Alex Jones, a right-wing conspiracy theorist and founder of Infowars, claimed for years on his radio and internet shows that the Sandy Hook shooting, where 20 students and six adults were killed, was a government hoax and the relatives were actors. It was all a plot to get the government to take away your guns, he argued, or some such nonsense.
Conspiracy theories are nothing new. But there’s something uniquely disgusting about the malicious campaign launched against grieving family members, abetted by Jones, that forced innocent people to defend their loved ones’ very existence. One can have empathy for people with differing viewpoints while also believing that Jones and his followers represent the worst in humanity.
Over the years since the 2012 tragedy, nine Newtown families have sued Jones, who has lost several defamation suits and been ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars of their legal fees.
More recently, a district judge in Texas issued default judgments against Jones and Infowars after his refusal to provide court-ordered information relating to two of those lawsuits. A third has since won a defamation suit. The lawsuits will now proceed to trial, with the question being how much Jones will have to pay.
“Alex Jones and Infowars no longer have the ability to make excuses or defend their actions,” a lawyer for one of the family members said on Tuesday.
Jones has argued in court documents that he no longer believes the worst crime in Connecticut history was a “hoax,” and that he has a right under the First Amendment to be wrong. But no one is interested in what he believes. What we know is what he has done, which is cause people pain. He will now pay a price for those actions.
And it’s on him that the issue has not yet been settled in court. “(A)n escalating series of judicial admonishments, monetary penalties and nondispositive sanctions have all been ineffective in deterring the abuse,” a judge wrote in the most recent ruling. Now the case will go to trial, where a jury will determine damages.
There is no amount that will make the families whole or make up for the abuse. But the jury should ensure that Jones has to pay a serious price — both to ensure he never commits such acts again and to deter any potential followers in future cases.
The First Amendment gives people in this country a wide berth to speak their mind. It’s among our most cherished rights. But it is not limitless. Jones’ actions have been clearly beyond its protections and must elicit punishment.
— The Connecticut Post
The Islamic State vs. the Taliban disrupting stability in Afghanistan
The suicide attack on a mosque in Kunduz last week, killing at least 50 people, all of them from Afghanistan’s persecuted Shia minority, is a grave reminder that the conflict in the country is far from over.
The Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), the Afghanistan-based arm of the terrorist organization, has claimed responsibility. The IS’s doctrinal hatred towards the Shias is known. In Iraq and Syria, it systematically targeted Shias, who it calls “rejectionists” of faith, and used such attacks to mobilize the support of Sunni hardliners and trigger sectarian conflicts.
The Kunduz blast was the third major attack by the IS since the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul on August 15. Days later, an IS suicide squad attacked Kabul airport when thousands of Afghans were desperately trying to flee the country, killing at least 170 Afghans and 13 American soldiers. On October 3, a bomb targeted a memorial service being held for the mother of the Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, in a Kabul mosque, killing five. All these attacks suggest that the IS-K’s ability to strike has grown. The group, which started operating in Afghanistan’s eastern provinces after it suffered setbacks in Iraq and Syria in 2015-16, is no longer confined to the east.
When the Taliban captured power in 1996, their main promise was to provide security to a people who were living through almost two decades of civil war. The Taliban had taken control of almost 90% of the country and established order through the implementation of their brutal code.
This time, the Taliban control almost all of the country, but still struggle to establish order. There have been multiple instances of direct fighting between the Taliban and IS-K jihadists. The Taliban is an enemy for the IS-K, which wants to establish a foothold in Afghanistan exploiting its sectarian wounds and security vacuum.
While both groups have used tactics of terror, the IS-K is a pan-Islamist jihadist outfit, while the Taliban are largely a Pashtun nationalist militancy. The rise of the IS-K poses multiple challenges to the Taliban’s rule over Afghanistan, which many in Afghanistan and Pakistan saw as a solution to the country’s security woes.
On one side, their promise to provide security looks hollow. Afghanistan’s cities under the Taliban remain as insecure as they were under the previous Islamic Republic. On the other hand, even if the Taliban, under pressure from Afghanistan’s donors and the public, want to make some concessions on the many restrictions already imposed, they would come under pressure from the more extremist IS-K, which says the Taliban are not Islamic enough. For the people of Afghanistan, who are stuck between the devil and the deep blue sea, the war that started 40 years ago continues, no matter who is in power in Kabul.
— The Hindu