Civic responsibility of filing taxes shouldn’t be for profit
Many Americans who pay the online do-it-yourself tax-preparation giant TurboTax may not even know the company offers a free version of its services, under an agreement with the federal government. Critics say that lack of knowledge is intentional — that after agreeing two decades ago to provide free filing services in exchange for a promise that the federal government wouldn’t offer its own free filing system, the company has downplayed its free service and steered users toward its paid services at every turn.
TurboTax now says it’s getting out of the government’s free-filing agreement entirely. Good. It clears the way for the IRS to do what it should have done long ago, and create its own free government portal for online tax preparation and filing.
During the George W. Bush administration, tax-preparation giant Intuit, owner of TurboTax, sidelined its most ominous potential competitor in the then-nascent online tax-filing industry: the federal government. The Bush administration had proposed the IRS create a free online filing website for taxpayers. Intuit and other private tax-preparation companies dispatched lobbyists to stop the feds from providing this reasonable service to the taxpayers.
They did it by cutting a deal to provide a free version of their services for taxpayers whose taxes were relatively simple (which is most of them). It sounded like a reasonable tradeoff — after all, Intuit, H&R Block and other companies already had the expertise in online tax services. The problem was that the companies had little incentive to make the free system work.
TurboTax, the largest of the entities that participated in the public-private Free File program, has since perfected the art of steering customers away from that program and toward its paid services. A 2019 ProPublica investigation found the company even resorted to adding code to its free program to prevent it from showing up in Google searches. These tactics worked. By 2019, some 40 million Americans were filing online with TurboTax, but fewer than 3 million were using the Free File program — even though roughly 70% of taxpayers are eligible to use it.
H&R Block announced last year it was leaving the free government program; TurboTax says it will exit after this year’s tax-filing season. With the two biggest providers leaving, the Free File system appears doomed. And that’s an opportunity.
Other advanced nations take advantage of modern internet efficiency by offering taxpayers free online filing directly to the government. There’s nothing to prevent this stunningly obvious service in the U.S. — nothing except the misplaced notion that even the civic responsibility of filing tax returns should be a profit opportunity for corporate America.
That profit comes at the expense of working taxpayers. Paying taxes is unpleasant enough; having private companies skim their take is worse. TurboTax’s exit should signal the start of a new era of free online tax filing with the government.
— The St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Texas universities have few good COVID-19 options
While the governor and local governments duke it out over mask mandates, it’s not just K-12 schools that are unsure how to proceed. Universities are also starting to welcome students back amid concern that COVID-19 is threatening another school year.
Some college administrators are taking a page from K-12 superintendents and requiring masks despite the governor’s order prohibiting mask mandates, other area universities are taking a different approach. We think their example is worth following. After the Texas Supreme Court hit pause on Dallas County’s mask mandate, the University of Texas at Dallas announced that it will be reducing class sizes and requiring those students, faculty and staff who do not self-report their vaccination status to fill out a daily screening form and take a COVID test within the first three weeks of the semester.
UTD President Richard Benson acknowledged in a letter to students and staff this week that the university cannot require masks or vaccinations per Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders. Rather than taking legal action or flat out defying the order, administrators are doing the best they can by recommending following CDC guidelines and requiring COVID tests for all students, faculty and staff, regardless of vaccination status.
Other area universities have implemented similar policies over the past week. The University of North Texas is requiring testing at regular intervals throughout the semester for those who do not self-report their vaccination status. The University of Texas at Arlington is requiring all students, vaccinated or not, to take a COVID test within the first few weeks of the semester while encouraging students to get vaccinated and wear masks.
The executive order does not apply to private universities and several have taken a different approach. Southern Methodist University, The University of Dallas and Texas Christian University are requiring masks “temporarily” as the semester starts.
Still, there are universities leaving students with little or no guidance as local and state government battles over mask mandates. While Texas Woman’s University offers vaccinations to students, they had no testing or vaccination requirements in place at the time of publication. Even worse, Dallas Baptist University and Collin College are not requiring masks, proof of vaccination, symptom monitoring, social distancing or testing even though they are returning to in-person learning.
As we all watch our leaders, waiting for unified guidance, let’s look at who is doing it right and working with what they can. With over 1 million students enrolled in colleges around the state, these universities are setting an important example of how to keep students safe.
— Dallas Morning News